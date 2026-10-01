A Flydubai passenger described how he physically intervened when a man allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft

The passenger said he put the alleged attacker in a chokehold and dragged him out of the cockpit during the incident

After removing the attacker, the passenger returned to the cockpit and grabbed the plane's controls

A passenger aboard a Flydubai flight has described the moment he and fellow travellers overpowered a man who allegedly attempted to seize control of the aircraft's cockpit.

The passenger said the alleged attacker had forced his way into the cockpit, prompting him and other passengers to act.

Flydubai Passenger Narrates How He Stopped Cockpit Attacker Mid-Flight

Source: Twitter

He recounted physically restraining the man by putting him in a chokehold, then dragging him out of the cockpit before the attacker could do further harm.

After removing the man from the cockpit, the passenger said he went back in and took hold of the plane's controls himself.

Passengers intervene to stop cockpit intruder

The passenger's account describes a rapid and coordinated response from those on board. Rather than waiting for crew to manage the situation alone, he and other passengers moved to physically subdue the alleged attacker and pull him away from the flight deck.

The details of what happened after the passenger grabbed the controls were not immediately clear, nor was the full outcome of the incident disclosed. The circumstances that led the alleged attacker to enter the cockpit also remain unclear based on the information available.

Flydubai is a low-cost airline based in Dubai and operates routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

See the X post below:

Name and photo of stabbed Flydubai pilot released

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Indian pilot stabbed aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv on Wednesday has been identified as Capt Smit Machchhar, a Mumbai-born aviator with more than 9,750 hours of flying experience who is now being praised as a hero by world leaders.

Source: Legit.ng