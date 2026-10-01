Israeli dentist Musaev Shȯta was among four passengers who rushed toward the cockpit on Flydubai Flight FZ1073 after an Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the aircraft

Musaev said he was the only doctor on board and immediately began treating the badly wounded captain after passengers restrained the suspected attacker

The dentist described the terrifying moment the aircraft rapidly lost altitude, saying passengers were convinced they would not survive

Israeli dentist Musaev Shȯta helped subdue a co-pilot suspected of attempting to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 and then performed emergency medical treatment on the wounded captain, crediting the combined efforts of a handful of brave passengers with saving everyone on board.

Speaking to media outlet, Ynet after returning to Israel, Musaev recalled that he did not hesitate when chaos erupted on the aircraft.

A medical doctor saves Flydubai captain during a flight incident. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

"I didn't wait. I saw something was wrong and ran," he said.

The suspected attacker, identified as the Omani co-pilot, had allegedly stabbed the captain before being overwhelmed by passengers including Musaev and a man named Yaniv, who was reportedly the first to act.

Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Treating injured pilot

When Musaev reached the cockpit, the captain was in a critical state.

He said:

"The pilot was in very bad shape, with heavy bleeding from his head and hands."

As the only medical professional on the aircraft, Musaev worked quickly to stem the bleeding and keep the captain stable.

He added:

"I managed to stop the bleeding, and the pilot was fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat."

Despite the severity of his injuries, the captain remained conscious throughout much of the ordeal.

"The pilot was talking to us while he was lying there and told us he was 39 and had two children," Musaev recalled. "The attacker stabbed him and cursed him."

Flydubai flight: Passengers took control

Musaev described how the group secured the suspected attacker after an intense struggle.

"He was thrashing around, so we tied him several times, both his legs and his hands," he said. "He kept struggling, so we tied him tighter. Then he calmed down and understood that he was in our hands."

The moment the plane began losing altitude dramatically remains etched in his memory.

"We thought we were going to die, 100%," Musaev said. "The plane lost an insane amount of altitude in half a minute."

Passengers shouted for any pilots on board to reach the cockpit, and when one eventually did, the mood shifted instantly.

Musaev said:

"When one of them went into the cockpit and took control, we understood that we had survived."

After the aircraft landed in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, local medical teams took over care of the wounded captain. Musaev said he was told the captain had survived and was out of danger.

Reflecting on what drove him to act, Musaev kept his answer simple.

"At that moment you don't think, you just act," he said. "There were four of us who took control of the whole situation, and if we hadn't, we wouldn't be talking to you now."

Flydubai suspends flight to Israel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Flydubai suspended all flights to and from Israel following the incident on board flight FZ 1073 on September 30, in which a copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot midair and attempted to bring the aircraft down.

The Dubai-based carrier announced the suspension in coordination with relevant authorities, saying the pause would allow investigators to establish the full facts surrounding the attack.

Source: Legit.ng