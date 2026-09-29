Rev. Isaac Omolehin said a security warning about a possible bandit attack forced him and his family to abandon their home in Kwara State

More than 100 people reportedly fled his ministry camp, which housed an orphanage, school, hospital and rehabilitation centre

The cleric said he has been moving between locations with his family while waiting for authorities to confirm that the area is safe

The founder of Word Assembly Ministries, Rev. Isaac Omolehin, has disclosed how a security threat linked to bandits forced him, his wife and children to flee their home in Kwara State.

Omolehin said he has been unable to return to his residence or ministry camp in Idofian, Ifelodun Local Government Area, after security operatives warned of a possible attack, PM News reports.

“I have a house I can’t enter. I have a car I can’t ride. I have to hide myself from the public. If I sleep here today, I’ll sleep somewhere else tomorrow. I’m homeless with my wife and children,” he said.

Isaac Omolehin says a security warning about a possible bandit attack forced him and his family to abandon their home in Kwara State. Photo: @isaacomolehin/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rev Omolehin shares ordeal at hands of bandits

According to The PUNCH Newspaper, the cleric said police officers arrived at the camp on May 31 and ordered residents to evacuate following intelligence about an impending attack.

More than 100 people reportedly fled, including vulnerable residents receiving care at the facility.

“The school cannot open, the hospital is not functioning, and the patients and nurses all ran for their lives,” Omolehin said.

He added that the suspected attackers later arrived but found the camp deserted.

Omolehin said requests had been sent to the police, the Department of State Services and Kwara State Ministry of Social Welfare seeking approval for residents to return.

He also alleged that his hometown in Kogi State was attacked days later, resulting in deaths.

While the camp’s buildings were not destroyed, he said thieves later broke in and stole belongings.

The cleric says he has been moving between locations with his family while waiting for authorities to confirm that the area is safe. Photo:@isaacomolehin/IG.

Source: Instagram

RCCG pastor allegedly defiles daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Emmanuel Orekoya, allegedly defiled and impregnated his 17- year-old daughter.

The clergyman was arraigned at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. It was gathered that Pastor Orekoya committed offences in 2017 at Jacob Adeleye Street, Odoeran, Itire area of Lagos State.

Source: Legit.ng