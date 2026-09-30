Adekunle Gold has opened up about a frightening sickle cell crisis he experienced while travelling to Tanzania

The singer said he initially mistook the severe stomach pain for something he had eaten before the flight

His condition became so serious that he could barely walk and had to be taken to hospital in a wheelchair after landing in Ethiopia

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has recounted a terrifying sickle cell crisis that struck while he was travelling to Tanzania, leaving him in so much pain that the plane almost had to land because of him.

The singer shared the experience during an interview with BBC Extra, revealing that the episode was unlike the type of crisis he had experienced before.

Adekunle opens up about a frightening sickle cell crisis he experienced while travelling to Tanzania. Photos: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

‘The pain kept getting worse’ - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold said he was on his way to Tanzania and was scheduled to have a layover in Ethiopia when he suddenly developed severe stomach cramps.

Initially, he blamed the problem on food he had eaten at the airport.

“I thought maybe it was something I had eaten at the airport,” he recalled.

But the pain became increasingly severe. He went to the toilet but could not relieve himself, leaving him confused about what was happening.

Things soon became so serious that the flight crew reportedly considered landing the plane because of his condition.

After the aircraft landed in Ethiopia, Adekunle Gold said he was unable to walk and had to be placed in a wheelchair before being taken to hospital.

A doctor eventually told him he was experiencing a sickle cell crisis.

The singer said he had previously associated his crises with joint pain and was therefore surprised that this episode manifested through severe stomach pain.

He was also told to drink plenty of water when travelling by air.

According to Adekunle Gold, he had not taken enough water that day, and his oxygen level was low.

The experience gave the singer another reminder of the unpredictable nature of his sickle cell condition and the precautions he needs to take while travelling.

Watch Adekunle Gold's interview with BBC Extra here:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oluwa2obi stated:

"Wishing healing to all individuals with sickle cell all over the world❤️. I saw new of a boy in the US of being cured totally. I hope this spreads quickly"

@healwithcheryl shares:

"Had a crisis on a plane too… and my God. The tears and shaking. But I didn’t say anything. Just waited for my layover."

@zambianqueen noted:

"The increased awareness of Sickle cell over the past year is really promising. Sharing of stories is important"

The singer says he initially mistook the severe stomach pain for something he had eaten before the flight. Photo: @adekunlegold/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi were the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged his woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

The singer revered Simisola and mentioned how proud he was of her, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng