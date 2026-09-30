Apostle Harrison Ayintete publicly called out Apostle Arome Osayi amid the cleric's ongoing controversy with social media critic VeryDarkMan

Ayintete alleged that Arome built his profile by demonising ministers he disagreed with, naming Pastor Joseph Prince and Dr Creflo Dollar

In a series of posts on X on September 29, Ayintete accused Arome of fostering a culture of dishonour within the Nigerian Christian community

A fresh voice has entered the dispute between Apostle Arome Osayi and social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), and it is not offering the cleric much sympathy.

Apostle Harrison Ayintete took to his X page on September 29, 2026, with a series of posts arguing that Arome, who has been at the centre of controversy after VDM criticised his comments about Nigeria while residing in the United States, is not as innocent as the wider Christian community seems to believe.

Apostle Ayintete addresses Arome Osayi and VeryDarkMan controversy as he makes strong claims about the cleric. Photo: tgnlead/apostlearome/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Ayintete's central argument was blunt, stating that Arome built his public profile by tearing down other ministers, and the outrage now directed at VDM for dishonouring him is deeply hypocritical.

Ayintete's allegations against Apostle Arome Osayi

In one post, Ayintete wrote that Arome "clearly rose by invalidating globally reputed ministries," citing specific examples.

According to Ayintete, Arome Osayi publicly told his congregation that Pastor Joseph Prince and Dr Creflo Dollar did not have genuine ministries, and that the late Prophet TB Joshua was demonic.

He also alleged that Arome labelled prophets who operate in forensic prophetic gifts as agents of Satan.

"Apostle Arome doesn't just disagree with other preachers; he shreds them to pieces," Ayintete wrote, adding that the groundswell of support Arome is currently receiving from the body of Christ is "a show of grace especially from those he has consistently invalidated."

In an accompanying video, Ayintete pushed the argument further, accusing Arome of routinely demonising anyone he disagreed with from his pulpit.

"Any preacher Apostle Arome doesn't agree with is from hell. He's a Satanist, he's demonised, he's from the kingdom of darkness," he said, summarising what he described as Arome's pattern of behaviour.

Ayintete calls for an apology from Arome Osayi

Ayintete was careful to note that he does not endorse VDM's conduct either, stating in the video:

"VDM insults Apostle Arome, which I don't agree with; I have written about that."

However, he insisted that the selective outrage from Nigerian Christians was untenable.

"When Apostle Arome was invalidating Pastor Joseph Prince and shredding his ministry to pieces, God was glorified. Wasn't God glorified? Okay, so let God be glorified now. Shut up. It's all hypocrisy," he said.

He also posted a video clip of Arome himself reportedly criticising Creflo Dollar, using it as evidence to support his claims, and captioned it with the assertion that Arome "brought the spirit of dishonouring other preachers to the mainstream."

Ayintete concluded his posts with a call for accountability, writing that Arome "should apologise for making it a norm for saints to destroy preachers they don't agree with."

Check out Apostle Ayintete's X post about Arome Osayi below:

Apostle Ayintete tackles Arome Osayi amid VeryDarkMan controversy and shares his views on the cleric’s ministry. Photo: tgnlead/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

VDM questions Arome Osayi’s identity on flyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Arome Osayi after noticing that the cleric was listed as representing the United States on a flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

VDM questioned why Osayi was associated with the US rather than Nigeria and argued that residency or citizenship abroad does not change a person’s Nigerian identity.

He also reminded the cleric of his Edo roots while urging him to embrace his Nigerian heritage.

Source: Legit.ng