“Arome Isnt Better Than VDM”: Apostle Ayintete Calls Out Cleric Over Ongoing Feud, Makes Bold Claims
- Apostle Harrison Ayintete publicly called out Apostle Arome Osayi amid the cleric's ongoing controversy with social media critic VeryDarkMan
- Ayintete alleged that Arome built his profile by demonising ministers he disagreed with, naming Pastor Joseph Prince and Dr Creflo Dollar
- In a series of posts on X on September 29, Ayintete accused Arome of fostering a culture of dishonour within the Nigerian Christian community
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A fresh voice has entered the dispute between Apostle Arome Osayi and social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), and it is not offering the cleric much sympathy.
Apostle Harrison Ayintete took to his X page on September 29, 2026, with a series of posts arguing that Arome, who has been at the centre of controversy after VDM criticised his comments about Nigeria while residing in the United States, is not as innocent as the wider Christian community seems to believe.
Ayintete's central argument was blunt, stating that Arome built his public profile by tearing down other ministers, and the outrage now directed at VDM for dishonouring him is deeply hypocritical.
Ayintete's allegations against Apostle Arome Osayi
In one post, Ayintete wrote that Arome "clearly rose by invalidating globally reputed ministries," citing specific examples.
According to Ayintete, Arome Osayi publicly told his congregation that Pastor Joseph Prince and Dr Creflo Dollar did not have genuine ministries, and that the late Prophet TB Joshua was demonic.
He also alleged that Arome labelled prophets who operate in forensic prophetic gifts as agents of Satan.
"Apostle Arome doesn't just disagree with other preachers; he shreds them to pieces," Ayintete wrote, adding that the groundswell of support Arome is currently receiving from the body of Christ is "a show of grace especially from those he has consistently invalidated."
In an accompanying video, Ayintete pushed the argument further, accusing Arome of routinely demonising anyone he disagreed with from his pulpit.
"Any preacher Apostle Arome doesn't agree with is from hell. He's a Satanist, he's demonised, he's from the kingdom of darkness," he said, summarising what he described as Arome's pattern of behaviour.
Ayintete calls for an apology from Arome Osayi
Ayintete was careful to note that he does not endorse VDM's conduct either, stating in the video:
"VDM insults Apostle Arome, which I don't agree with; I have written about that."
However, he insisted that the selective outrage from Nigerian Christians was untenable.
"When Apostle Arome was invalidating Pastor Joseph Prince and shredding his ministry to pieces, God was glorified. Wasn't God glorified? Okay, so let God be glorified now. Shut up. It's all hypocrisy," he said.
He also posted a video clip of Arome himself reportedly criticising Creflo Dollar, using it as evidence to support his claims, and captioned it with the assertion that Arome "brought the spirit of dishonouring other preachers to the mainstream."
Ayintete concluded his posts with a call for accountability, writing that Arome "should apologise for making it a norm for saints to destroy preachers they don't agree with."
Check out Apostle Ayintete's X post about Arome Osayi below:
VDM questions Arome Osayi’s identity on flyer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Arome Osayi after noticing that the cleric was listed as representing the United States on a flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.
VDM questioned why Osayi was associated with the US rather than Nigeria and argued that residency or citizenship abroad does not change a person’s Nigerian identity.
He also reminded the cleric of his Edo roots while urging him to embrace his Nigerian heritage.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng