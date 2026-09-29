Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published its full citizenship eligibility criteria, listing age and residency as key requirements

Foreigners who have held Permanent Resident status for at least 2 years and are within the specified age range can apply independently for Singapore citizenship

Student PRs who have lived in Singapore for more than 3 years and passed at least one national exam are also among those eligible to apply

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published detailed eligibility criteria for foreigners seeking to become citizens.

The guidelines, available on the ICA's official website, confirm that the primary route to citizenship requires an applicant to have held Permanent Resident (PR) status for a minimum of two years and to be at least 21 years old.

Singapore posts age requirement for citizenship applicants. Photo credit: CGTN.

Source: UGC

Qualifying applicants may include their PR spouse and any unmarried children below the age of 21 in the same application.

Who Qualifies for Singapore Citizenship

Beyond the main route, the ICA outlines four additional pathways. A foreigner who has been a PR for at least two years and has been married to a Singapore citizen for a minimum of two years may also apply, with the citizen spouse sponsoring the application through the ICA's e-Service portal.

Unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born to or legally adopted by a Singapore citizen are eligible, with their citizen parent required to submit a sponsored application on their behalf.

Student PRs form a separate category. To qualify, a student must have lived in Singapore for more than three years, spent at least one of those years as a PR, and passed at least one national examination such as the PSLE or GCE N, O, or A Levels, or be enrolled in the Integrated Programme.

Students aged 15 and above can apply directly using Singpass, while those below 15 must use the non-Singpass option on the ICA portal.

The fifth pathway covers aged parents who hold PR status and whose Singapore citizen child is at least 21 years old. In this case, the citizen child sponsors the application.

Factors ICA Considers in Each Application

The ICA noted that approval is not automatic even for those who meet the basic eligibility requirements. The authority evaluates each application against several criteria, including the applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in the country.

The assessment is designed to gauge both the applicant's ability to contribute to Singapore and their commitment to settling permanently in the country.

The ICA also issued a caution to prospective applicants, stating that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that positions itself as a Singapore immigration specialist or consultant, and that it does not endorse such services for citizenship applications.

Singapore grants visa-free entry to over 160 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority left over 160 nations with free access to the city-state.

Travellers from visa-required countries like India can still access Singapore through a 96-hour Visa-Free Transit Facility under certain conditions.

Source: Legit.ng