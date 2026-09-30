Covenant University, the University of Ibadan and UNILAG jointly emerged as Nigeria's top-ranked universities in the 2027 THE World University Rankings

Nigeria recorded 29 ranked universities in the 2027 edition, up from 24 in the previous year, with five institutions newly added to the list

Globally, Oxford retained the number one spot for an 11th consecutive year, while the University of Cape Town led all sub-Saharan African institutions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Covenant University, the University of Ibadan (UI), and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) have jointly claimed the top position among Nigerian universities in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, published on the organisation's website on Wednesday.

All three institutions were placed in the 801 to 1000 band globally, making them the country's highest-ranked universities in this edition.

Covenant University, UI and UNILAG share Nigeria’s top spot in the 2027 Times Higher Education rankings. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: Twitter

The result marks a return to the top for Covenant University, which had dropped to third place in the 2026 rankings after UI and UNILAG shared the leading position that year.

This was disclosed on the THE website on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Nigeria's ranking rises to 29 universities

Nigeria's overall presence in the rankings grew significantly, with 29 universities listed in the 2027 edition compared to 24 in 2026.

Five institutions joined the rankings for the first time: Osun State University, the University of Maiduguri, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Kwara State University, and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Behind the top three, Ahmadu Bello University and Bayero University placed fourth and fifth nationally, both falling within the 1001 to 1200 global band. Landmark University and the University of Ilorin also feature in that same band.

Within the Nigerian group, UNILAG recorded the highest score for research quality at 67.8, while Bayero University ranked best among Nigerian institutions for international outlook. Covenant University led on the industry indicator, reflecting its ties to the private sector.

THE said the 2027 rankings cover 2,297 institutions across 118 countries and territories, assessed using 17 performance indicators spread across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry.

Globally, the University of Oxford kept the number one position for an 11th straight year. In sub-Saharan Africa, the University of Cape Town was the highest-ranked institution, climbing to joint 147th from joint 164th in 2026.

"The number of ranked institutions in sub-Saharan Africa increased from 55 last year to 69 this year. Nigeria has the most universities ranked, with 29 in total," THE said.

Full list of ranked Nigerian universities

Covenant University, UI, and UNILAG lead at 801 to 1000. Ahmadu Bello University, Bayero University, Landmark University, and the University of Ilorin are placed at 1001 to 1200. Babcock University, Osun State University, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka follow at 1201 to 1400.

At 1401 to 1600: Federal University of Technology Minna, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Benin, University of Jos, and University of Maiduguri.

From 1601 to 1800: Federal University of Technology Akure. From 1801 to 2000: Federal University of Technology Owerri, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Lagos State University, Olabisi Onabanjo University, and University of Calabar.

Ranked 2001 and above: Delta State University Abraka, Ekiti State University, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Kwara State University, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, and University of Port Harcourt.

The rankings also listed 33 Nigerian institutions as "reporter" institutions, meaning they submitted data but did not meet the eligibility criteria needed to receive a formal ranking position.

UNILAG leads in research quality, Bayero University in international outlook, while Covenant University tops the industry indicator. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: Getty Images

Best universities in Africa based on interdisciplinary science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Covenant University secured the top position among all African institutions in the 2026 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings.

The Nigerian university achieved a remarkable global ranking of 49th, making it the only African institution to feature in the worldwide top 5.

A total of 18 Nigerian universities were ranked out of the 30 that submitted data, with the University of Nigeria, Landmark University, and LAUTECH filling the subsequent top spots.

Source: Legit.ng