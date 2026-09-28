Blogger Tosin Silverdam released a video on Instagram on Sunday, September 27, 2026, alleging that Nurse Sugar was violent during her marriage

The footage allegedly captured Nurse Sugar pouring hot water on her husband, with the man heard shouting in the recording

Silverdam's claims came shortly after Nurse Sugar gave an interview discussing her book and the abuse she said she endured during her marriage

A video surfaced online on Sunday, September 27, 2026, with blogger Tosin Silverdam alleging that popular content creator Bukola Mary Akinpelu, better known as Nurse Sugar, was physically violent towards her ex-husband during their marriage.

The release came in direct response to a recent interview Nurse Sugar gave, in which she spoke about her new book and opened up about what she described as years of abuse she suffered while married.

Reaction as Tosin Silverdam shares video alleging Nurse Sugar abused her ex-husband. Photo credit@tosinsilverdam/@nursesugar

Source: Instagram

Silverdam's counter-claims against Nurse Sugar

Silverdam pushed back on that narrative, stating on his Instagram page that Nurse Sugar was not entirely innocent in the marriage. He claimed to have evidence showing that her husband was also on the receiving end of mistreatment within the union.

Nurse Sugar trends over allegations against ex-husband. Photo credit@nursesugar

Source: Instagram

In the video he shared, Nurse Sugar was heard telling her husband not to record her, while the man could be heard shouting as though he had been struck. Silverdam alleged that she had poured hot water on him during the incident captured in the footage.

Here is the Instagram video shared by the blogger about the estranged couple:

Fans weigh in on the viral video

The video drew a wave of reactions online, with many commenters questioning the circumstances under which the recording was made.

@dorcy02 wrote:

"It's easy to trigger someone, wait for an outburst, and record. I'm just saying."

@enar_innovations responded:

"I love this comment section. Don't trigger people and also tell them not to react or how they react."

@i.am.chinaza shared:

"This is selective recording and that is exactly what he did. Trigger her and then act like the victim. Dont ask me how I know it is what it is."

@tehnny_queen commented:

"One thing I know for sure is, women love marriage so much that they will never leave a good man or divorce a good man! So if you are getting this type of treatment from your partner, check yourself if you are that good to her! Don't trigger someone and start acting all saint."

@official__qinannabel wrote:

"So she basically just started pouring water on him just like that? Women don't leave where they are treated right! Nevertheless as long as it has gotten to this point!! Go your separate ways!!!!!"

Juliana Olayode opens up on childhood abuse

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode opened up about the painful experiences she endured while growing up, revealing that she was allegedly abused by people she referred to as her uncles.

The actress shared her story while reflecting on difficult experiences from her childhood and the impact they had on her life. Juliana also spoke about a distressing experience involving her choir master, which she said contributed to the rift between her and actress Funke Akindele. Her revelation sparked conversations online, with many expressing sympathy for the actress and acknowledging the courage it took for her to speak about such deeply personal experiences.

Source: Legit.ng