Immigration New Zealand announced it will shut down most visitor visa application forms in its old online system from September 24, 2026

20 visitor visa categories will move exclusively to the enhanced Immigration Online system, affecting new and draft applications

Applicants with unfinished applications in the old system face a hard deadline before their drafts are permanently deleted

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced that it will permanently delete unfinished visitor visa applications from its old online system, giving applicants a narrow window to act before losing their progress entirely.

The announcement, published on August 11, 2026, affects 20 visitor visa categories that INZ is moving exclusively to its enhanced Immigration Online platform.

New Zealand to remove incomplete visa applications after announced deadline. Photo credit: Pita Simpson

Source: Getty Images

The agency said it introduced the enhanced system in 2021 and has gradually transferred more visa types onto it since then.

New Zealand: Key deadlines applicants must know

From September 24, 2026, applicants will no longer be able to open new applications for the affected visa types in the old system. Any new applications must go through the enhanced Immigration Online platform from that date.

Existing draft applications can still be completed and submitted through the old system until October 8, 2026. After that date, all remaining drafts will be deleted, and applicants will need to start fresh in the enhanced system if they still wish to apply.

INZ said it will contact people who have draft applications in the old system ahead of the deadline.

Applicants who have already submitted their applications do not need to take any action. They will retain access to their submitted applications in the old system to upload documents and respond to INZ requests until a decision is made and communicated to them.

New Zealand: Which visa types are affected

The 20 visa categories moving to the enhanced system include the standard Visitor Visa, Business Visitor Visa, Academic Visitor Visa, Medical Treatment Visitor Visa, Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa, Guardian Visitor Visa, Sports Events Visitor Visa, and Visiting Media Visitor Visa, among others.

The Trafficked Child Victim Visitor Visa will shift to paper applications only.

Three additional visa types, the Approved Destination Status Group Visitor Visa, the Group Visitor Visa, and the TE Visa, will move to the enhanced system from August 24, 2026.

A separate group of six visas, including the Partner of a Student Visitor Visa and the Child of a Worker Visitor Visa, were already moved to the enhanced system in June 2026. INZ said applications submitted through the enhanced system for these visa types will be prioritised for processing.

Two visa categories, the Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa and the Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa, will remain on the old system for now, with no immediate changes planned.

INZ said the transition is aimed at delivering a more efficient application process for both applicants and staff.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had changed its partner visa rules and named nine categories affected.

New Zealand's major visa application changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published changes to its visa application process.

The change means paper applications for the affected visa categories will no longer be accepted from the October 1 deadline.

Paper applications submitted before the deadline will continue to be processed under the existing arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng