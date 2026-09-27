Blessing CEO has confirmed the death of her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, while she remains in custody

The relationship expert said she did not authorise the woman who announced the tragedy to speak on her behalf or solicit money

Actress Doris Ogala has warned people who donated to the reported N56 million appeal to seek refunds

Controversial Nigerian relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has broken her silence following the death of her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, while she remains in custody.

The news was initially announced publicly by Amira Agiye, CEO of the Isaamira Love Foundation, who appealed for financial support to help Blessing meet her bail conditions.

But a major twist followed.

Blessing CEO confirms the death of her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, while she remains in custody. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Blessing denies authorising fundraiser

Speaking with the actress Doris Ogala in a phone conversation shared online, Blessing confirmed the death of her son but said she never gave Agiye permission to announce it or raise money in her name.

“I didn’t give anybody consent. And I think I’m in the best position to break the news of my son’s death, not an entire stranger,” she said.

Blessing’s statement directly contradicted the fundraising appeal, which reportedly sought N56 million, comprising N20 million for bail and another N36 million linked to financial claims.

Doris Ogala raises alarm

Following her conversation with Blessing, the actress urged anyone who had donated money through the appeal to request a refund.

She insisted that Blessing was already close to completing her bail process and had not authorised the fundraising effort.

Read the post by Doris Ogala relaying the Blessing CEO's comment here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@zinnillicious stated:

"Our incoming! Na why we need vote for you. You no go just sidon for govt house, na social media we go all dey"

@b22collections said:

"Blessing go shock you I still believed that she sent that lady but she denied it when you called her because she knows what she's doing"

@grandiose_xx noted:

"Bail isn’t paid for.Bonds are paid but they don’t have bonds in Africa.Bail means someone with that amount of bail money stands as a surety so that if Blessing doesn’t show up for subsequent court sessions the person will face the law."

Blessing CEO says she did not authorise the woman who announced the tragedy to speak on her behalf or solicit money. Photo: @blessingceo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng