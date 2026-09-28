The UK government has outlined specific categories of foreigners barred from applying for the High Potential Individual visa

The HPI visa is a sought-after route for skilled graduates looking to live and work in the United Kingdom

The UK government's official website lists two distinct groups of people who are automatically disqualified from applying

The United Kingdom has made clear that not every foreign graduate can access its High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, publishing two specific categories of applicants who are automatically disqualified from applying.

The HPI visa is a route designed for graduates from top-ranking universities around the world, allowing them to live and work in the UK without a prior job offer.

HPI visa: UK announces 2 categories of people who cannot apply. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

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What is UK High Potential Individual visa?

It is widely regarded as one of the more accessible skilled migration options available to international graduates, making the eligibility restrictions particularly significant for prospective applicants.

Two groups who cannot apply for the HPI visa

According to the UK government's official website, the following people are not eligible to apply:

You have already been given a Graduate visa You have already come to the UK as a Doctorate Extension Scheme student

The UK government's website states clearly:

"You cannot apply for an HPI visa if you have already been given a Graduate visa" or "have already come to the UK as a Doctorate Extension Scheme student."

In practical terms, this means that individuals who have already used the Graduate visa route are locked out of the HPI pathway entirely.

Similarly, those who entered the UK under the Doctorate Extension Scheme, a programme that allows doctoral students additional time to find skilled employment after completing their studies, are also excluded.

Prospective applicants are advised to review their immigration history carefully before beginning an HPI visa application, as either of these prior statuses will result in an automatic disqualification regardless of their academic qualifications.

UK HPI visa: Universities whose graduates qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published an updated list of 80 global universities whose graduates may qualify for the High Potential Individual visa.

The list covers qualifications awarded between November 1, 2025 and October 31, 2026, and includes universities in the United States, China, Australia, Canada and several European and Asian countries.

Source: Legit.ng