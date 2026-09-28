A fan accused Omoni Oboli of having inappropriate motives after she announced BBNaija star Chimsom would appear in her upcoming film

The troll claimed the actress uses a 'my son' approach to kiss good-looking actors seeking roles

The talented filmmaker shot back at the accusation with a swift and dismissive response

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has clapped back at a social media user who levelled a disturbing accusation against her following a post about her upcoming project.

The drama began when Omoni took to social media to announce that ex-BBNaija Season 11 housemate Chimsom Chuka would be appearing on her channel, Omoni Oboli TV, ahead of the release of her new film.

Omni Oboli tackles controversy over alleged sexualisation of young male actors. Credit: @omnioboli

Source: Instagram

In her post, she wrote:

"Chimstrybe your Trybeleader is coming to Omoni Oboli Tv this weekend and I can't wait for you to see the talent that is @ChimsomChuka 🙌🏽Besties get ready to welcome him back home 🎉🙌🏽🥰 MUM is coming! An very beautiful romantic drama that reminds us that we are never forgotten 🙏🏾💯 #PremiumOrNothing."

Troll Targets Omoni Over Chimsom Post

What should have been a straightforward promotional announcement quickly turned into a flashpoint. An internet troll zeroed in on the post and fired off a loaded comment, suggesting the actress had ulterior motives for working with the young star.

The user wrote: "I hope you're not targeting to kiss this boy. That's how you use 'my son' to kiss fine boys that are looking for roles🤷‍♀️."

The comment implied that Omoni uses a maternal persona to take advantage of young male actors who are seeking opportunities in the industry — a claim that was both pointed and provocative.

Omni Oboli addresses viral accusation over treatment of young male actors on set. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Omoni Oboli Dismisses the Allegation

Omoni did not let the comment slide, but she also did not engage with any lengthy back-and-forth. Her response was brief and dismissive:

"You certainly aren't talking about me 😂."

The reply, paired with a laughing emoji, signalled that the actress had little patience for the insinuation and was unbothered by the troll's attempt to stir controversy around what she clearly views as a straightforward professional collaboration.

See the viral X conversation below:

Omoni Oboli shares WhatsApp chats with Late Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoni Oboli shared screenshots of her final WhatsApp messages with Alexx Ekubo, dated October 2025.

A fan had accused the filmmaker of being the secret reason why Fancy Acholonu called off her 2021 wedding engagement to the late actor.

The late star fired back at the claims of a secret romance with Oboli, describing the accuser as having "dumb confidence."

Source: Legit.ng