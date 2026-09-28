The Federal Government has commissioned a 581kWp solar mini-grid with a 1.4MW battery system in Oke-Oyi, Kwara State

The project is expected to provide reliable electricity to about 1,800 households and businesses, including beyond daylight hours

The project aims to boost renewable energy, business activity and private investment in Nigeria’s power sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has commissioned a new solar-powered mini-grid in Oke-Oyi, Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, as part of efforts to improve electricity supply to underserved communities.

The 581kWp solar facility is supported by a 1.4MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and is expected to provide electricity to about 1,800 households and businesses in the community.

Thousands of Households, Businesses Set for Better Power as FG Launches Solar Mini-Grid

Source: UGC

The battery system will allow the mini-grid to store excess solar power generated during the day and supply electricity for longer hours, including after sunset.

Kwara community gets extended electricity supply

Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, who commissioned the project, said the initiative reflected the government's commitment to expanding access to dependable electricity while increasing the use of renewable energy.

He said the project also showed the potential for private-sector investment to complement government efforts to address Nigeria's electricity challenges.

“As we energise this community, we are also energising businesses, creating opportunities, empowering young people, improving livelihoods, and building a more resilient future for Nigeria,” Tegbe said.

The minister urged residents to protect the infrastructure from vandalism and other criminal activities, noting that the project was an investment intended to serve both current residents and future generations.

Government targets more private investment

The Oke-Oyi project was delivered through the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS), with support from the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany through GIZ and other development partners, including UNICEF.

Tegbe described the initiative as an example of how international partnerships could support Nigeria's electricity sector.

According to him, IMAS is structured to use public funding to attract private capital, establish clear market rules and develop commercially sustainable electricity projects instead of relying permanently on government subsidies.

REA highlights benefits of interconnected mini-grids

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said the Oke-Oyi project showed how interconnected mini-grids could combine renewable energy with existing electricity distribution infrastructure.

He said the approach could improve power supply while supporting businesses and stimulating economic activities within communities.

Thousands of Households, Businesses Set for Better Power as FG Launches Solar Mini-Grid

Source: UGC

The REA boss added that the agency would continue expanding the model by strengthening financing, regulatory and institutional frameworks while prioritising commercial sustainability, proper maintenance and community ownership.

He also recognised the contributions of the Federal Ministry of Power, Kwara State Government, development partners, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and Nayo Tropical Technologies Limited to the completion of the project.

FG commences free solar installation training

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the FG's free solar installation training programme for Nigerians.

The three-week course in Lagos and Abeokuta includes practical sessions, site visits and COREN certification.

Training, certification and meals are free, but participants must cover their own transport and accommodation.

Source: Legit.ng