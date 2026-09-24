Nigerian content creator Isbae U spoke candidly about the leaked tape controversy that shook his career around 2022

Isbae U said he turned to fellow creator Mr Macaroni during the crisis, asking whether his career was truly finished

The comedian explained the personal strategy he adopted to rebuild his reputation and regain public trust

Nigerian content creator and comedian Isbae U has spoken candidly about how a leaked tape controversy in 2022 pushed him to question whether his entertainment career was over.

He made the comments during an appearance on The Morayo Show, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown on September 23, 2026.

Isbae U reflects on the leaked tape controversy and his journey from career uncertainty back to the spotlight. Photo: isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Isbae U, widely known for his YouTube celebrity interview series Curiosity Made Me Ask, described the period as one of the toughest of his life.

The creator said what hit him hardest was not the controversy itself, but watching the same people who had championed him online suddenly turn against him without seeking to understand what he was going through.

Isbae U's conversation with Mr Macaroni

At his lowest point, Isbae U said he reached out to fellow content creator Mr Macaroni with a single question that summed up his state of mind at the time.

"I asked Mr Macaroni, 'Is this the end?' Like, is this the end? Because it looked like it... You never know how powerful people are in your life until they turn their back on you. People who always commented good start commenting bad without trying to figure out or care what you are going through," he said.

The controversy unfolded during a broader period in Nigeria when discussions around leaked content and allegations involving entertainment figures were widespread, drawing heavy public scrutiny to several personalities.

Isbae U shares his experience of navigating public backlash after leaked private videos and rebuilding his entertainment career. Photo: isbae_u

Source: Instagram

How Isbae U rebuilt his career

Rather than engaging with the noise, Isbae U said he made a deliberate decision to step back from sharing anything personal online and channel his energy entirely into his craft.

"What I did was to just focus on doing better, focus on getting better in my craft, on getting better in being a better person. I focused on giving them entertainment. I moved back from posting anything about my life. And I gave them entertainment, what I feel concerns them, and doing better at it," he explained.

Host Morayo Afolabi-Brown noted that it was precisely this turnaround that many of his followers celebrate, pointing to him as an example for young people navigating their own difficult seasons.

Watch Isbae U speak about his career in the X video below:

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng