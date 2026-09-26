Veteran actor Peter Fatomilola has disclosed how Mr Macaroni surprised him with a ₦1 million payment after they worked together

The actor said the skit maker also gave him ₦200,000 for transportation after another encounter in Ibadan

Fatomilola shared that Mr Macaroni also gifted money to two children who accompanied him to a movie set featuring Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor Peter Fatomilola has shared the unexpected experience he had with popular skit maker Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni.

Speaking in a recent interview with Africa List, the actor recalled how a simple invitation to feature in a movie scene eventually came with a staggering surprise.

Fatomilola said he had earlier encountered Mr Macaroni while returning from a movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Peter Fatomilola discloses how Mr Macaroni surprised him with a ₦1 million payment after they worked together. Photos: @mrmacaroni/Ajisebi Oyo TV/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had featured in two scenes and was paid ₦50,000 by the production team.

However, as he prepared to leave, Mr Macaroni reportedly escorted him to his vehicle and gave him another ₦200,000 for transportation.

But that was only the beginning.

Fatomilola said Mr Macaroni later invited him to feature in a movie alongside veteran actor Pete Edochie.

The actor explained that there was no negotiation over his fee before the job.

He eventually left the set and later checked his bank account while still in Lekki.

The amount waiting for him left him stunned.

“We were still in Lekki. I asked how much he sent. One million naira,” he recalled.

Fatomilola added that two children who accompanied him to the set also received ₦100,000 and ₦50,000 respectively from Mr Macaroni.

Watch the X video where Peter Fatomilola was speaking about Mr Macaroni here:

Reactions trail Peter Fatomilola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@EniolaShodeinde stated:

"Another lesson learnt , if he had refused the 50k job he would have missed on Mr Macaroni’s that day plus the 1M and other opportunities. This is not to justify the 50k fee that’s such a ridiculous fee for a legend like him"

@damolakeston wrote:

"@mrmacaroni may you continue to prosper and praying this kindness will open greater doors in your career beyond everything you could ever think or imagine. You are blessed Debo and may pleasant surprises be always yours in this industry."

@davidoghe noted:

"When someone has a good heart, it reflect in all their works of life and the people they cross path with, he is a good example of someone with a good heart. You could understand why he's so passionate about Nigeria and why he wants a working system."

Peter Fatomilola says the skit maker also gave him ₦200,000 for transportation after another encounter in Ibadan. Photo: @mrmacaroni/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he has always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng