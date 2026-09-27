The UAE revealed two distinct categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for its Job Exploration Visa

One category targets skilled workers classified under professional levels 1 to 3, while the other focuses on recent university graduates

The UAE also stated how long the visa remains valid and what applicants must do to avoid cancellation

The United Arab Emirates has announced the two categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its Job Exploration Visa, setting out clear eligibility conditions and specifying how long successful applicants can stay in the country.

The criteria, published on the UAE's official channels, define exactly who stands a chance of being considered for this visa category, narrowing eligibility to two distinct groups.

UAE mentions 2 categories of people eligible for Job Exploration Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hindustan Times/kunertus

Source: Getty Images

UAE Job Exploration Visa

Category 1: Skilled workers in professional levels 1 to 3

The first group covers individuals classified as skilled labour within professional levels 1 to 3 by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. This classification targets workers with a recognised level of professional expertise as determined by the relevant government authority.

Category 2: Graduates of top 500 universities worldwide

The second group is open to graduates of universities that rank among the top 500 globally, based on rankings recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education. However, there is a time limit attached to this eligibility.

The UAE stated:

"It is required that the applicant be classified as skilled labour in professional levels 1–3 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, or be a graduate of one of the top 500 universities worldwide according to the Ministry of Education, provided that no more than two years have passed since graduation."

This means recent graduates have a window of two years from the date of completing their degree to apply under this category, after which they would no longer qualify on this basis.

Duration of stay and entry deadline

Beyond eligibility, the UAE also laid out the conditions governing how long the visa is valid and when applicants must enter the country.

According to the UAE:

"The entry visa is valid for 60 days from the date of issuance, and the applicant must enter the country within this period to avoid cancellation of the visa or the need for an extension."

This means that once the visa is issued, applicants have a 60-day window to travel to the UAE. Failing to enter within that period would result in the visa being cancelled or requiring an extension.

UAE sets salary rules for visit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government has set minimum monthly salary requirements for residents who want to sponsor visit visas for relatives or friends in 2026, with the amount depending on the relationship between the sponsor and visitor.

Residents sponsoring first-degree relatives such as parents, spouses, sons and daughters must earn at least AED 4,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng