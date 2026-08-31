Bishop David Oyedepo addressed men in abusive marriages at the Annual Youth Convention held at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota

The cleric declared that any man who beats his wife should register at the sports council instead

Oyedepo also shared a striking lesson about the names couples call each other during arguments

Bishop David Oyedepo drew both laughter and conviction at the Annual Youth Convention held at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, after delivering a pointed message to married men who resort to violence and verbal abuse at home.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, 28 August 2026, the founder of Living Faith Church offered a mix of sharp humour and serious counsel, drawing from his own 44-year marriage as a reference point.

Reactions as Bishop Oyedepo shares secret behind 44-year marriage, knocks men who beat wives. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministries

Source: Instagram

Oyedepo's message to men who beat their wives

The cleric was blunt in his rebuke of domestic violence, telling the congregation that a man who raises his hand against his wife has no business doing so at home.

"You are beating your wife, a man, a man, beating his wife. If you can fight, go and register in sports council," he said, to visible amusement from the audience.

The cleric went further, warning that violence between spouses is, at its core, self-destruction, since a husband and wife are one flesh. "When you find a man hitting himself on the street, what happens? You and your wife are one flesh. It's insanity," he declared.

Bishop Oyedepo addresses men beating their wives. Photo credit@davidoyedepoministry

Source: Instagram

Bishop Oyedepo warns couples

One of the more memorable moments from the sermon came when Oyedepo shared what he described as a lesson from God about enjoying marriage. He told the congregation that whatever name a person calls their spouse, that name equally belongs to them.

"The Lord told me while he was training me on how to enjoy each marriage that whatever name you call your wife, that's your name. You said you are a fool, that means Mr Fool is talking to Mrs Fool," he explained.

The cleric then referenced his own marriage, revealing that his wife confirmed he had never raised a hand against her, and credited this as one of the foundations of their four-decade union. "My wife said yesterday, I've never lifted my hand. Where would I get that strength from? I got that lie before I was married. Today we are 44 years," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Bishop David Oyedepo speaking about cheating couples:

Reactions from followers poured in after the video circulated online:

@farayiola_official wrote:

"We still have some people in that congregation that always beat their wives oo but instead of them to sober they're laughing."

@jolapraise said:

"I didn't know Bishop is so humorous great message"[@verifiedproperties_withudochi shared: "I can listen to Papa preach all day. Most of the life lessons I practice today, I learned from listening to Papa. His words have shaped me in so many ways."

@luvlyeyezz commented:

"Na dem full church pass, especially the ones with position"

@binidan29 noted:

"Whatever name you call your wife/husband that's your name."

@officialdansino added:

"Papa is not just a teaching priest, but also a doing priest. Talk and Do he does everything he tells"

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for Manchester United during a prayer session.

Jimmy pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club. Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng