George Ilenikhena scored on his Super Eagles debut during Nigeria's 2027 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

The Al-Ittihad forward spoke about what the milestone meant to him in a post-match interview

Ilenikhena revealed the two Nigerian footballers who inspired his journey to the senior national team

George Ilenikhena has identified Victor Osimhen and former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha as the players who shaped his footballing aspirations, speaking after a memorable international debut for Nigeria.

The Lagos-born Al-Ittihad forward came off the bench to score an equaliser for the Super Eagles against Madagascar in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

George Ilenikhena reveals his Super Eagles idol. Photo from @LeaguesReporter.

Source: Twitter

Fellow debutant Moses Usor then added a second goal to hand Nigeria the win, but Ilenikhena's contribution quickly drew widespread attention.

Ilenikhena opens up on his Super Eagles idols

In a post-match interview with Sports Digital Africa, the youngster described the moment as a significant career milestone.

“I feel very happy and proud to score my first goal with this national team. It is a very big step for me in my young career. I am very happy and hope for more," he said.

When asked about his Nigerian influences, Ilenikhena pointed to two players from different generations of Super Eagles football.

"I watched Okocha and now Victor Osimhen," he said,

He referenced the legendary midfielder who dazzled crowds in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and the current Galatasaray striker who remains Nigeria's most prominent forward.

As noted by ANS, Ilenikhena's debut performance has placed him firmly in the spotlight ahead of Nigeria's remaining AFCON qualifying campaign.

The double debut by both Ilenikhena and Usor in the same match added an extra layer of significance to the result, with two uncapped players contributing directly to the victory.

The forward made clear he intends to keep his place in the squad through hard work.

“I will continue to work hard and do my best for the team on the pitch to always be in the team,” he added.

Ilenikhena reacts after debut goal

Legit.ng previously reported that George Ilenikhena reacted after scoring on his debut for the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The forward shared a post on social media expressing pride at making his debut for the national team, with the promise of more to come.

Source: Legit.ng