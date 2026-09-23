A female street food vendor in Owerri decided to stop paying rent and moved back into her mother's house instead

She documented the entire renovation process, from cementing and tiling to painting the empty room from scratch

After moving her belongings into the room, she shared the finished result on TikTok, saying she was proud of herself

A Nigerian street food vendor in Owerri has captured the attention of netizens after sharing a video of how she transformed an empty room in her mother's house rather than continue paying rent.

The TikTok creator, known by the handle @marastreetfood, posted the clip three days ago, showing the room at various stages of its makeover.

A Nigerian lady escapes rent stress after transforming a room in her mother’s house. Photo credit: @marastreetfood

Source: TikTok

On-screen text narrated her decision plainly: "You were tired of paying rent so you decided to renovate a room in your mother's house."

From unfinished empty room to personal space

The footage, filmed indoors on a handheld camera, walked viewers through the full renovation process.

She showed when labourers cemented and tiled the floor, applied fresh paint to the walls, and added curtains and personal décor to give the space her own character.

The final shots showed the completed room with her bed and belongings moved in, a bedroom that bore little resemblance to the empty shell it had been at the start.

She rounded off the video by writing that she was proud of herself, a sentiment that resonated with many Nigerians navigating the country's punishing rental market.

Watch how she transformed the room from scratch:

Nigerians react to the lady's relatable decision

The video struck a chord with viewers who are familiar with the financial pressure of renting in Nigeria, though opinions on moving back home were sharply divided.

@call me JOLAADE 💎 said:

"E make sense die, I can't try such, I will be paying d rent with my mental health."

@Urban said:

"You wey don rent, may we never move back home because of rent .. That funds go dey come till we build our own house."

@PRINTER&PERFUMEVENDOR IN OGUN said:

"But I no go fit go out as I like na That woman go dey monitor person movement like say i be pikin."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Port Harcourt-based lady had moved into her unfinished duplex after her landlord increased her house rent.

Why lady refused to renew her house rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who refused to pay her house rent had explained why she allowed her landlord to throw her out.

According to her, she wanted him to call his boys to throw her things out.

In a video, she shared that the reason she allowed it was because she didn’t have the strength to bring her items down.

Source: Legit.ng