Australia's Department of Home Affairs released official guidance on how applicants can improve their chances of a successful visa outcome

The tips cover everything from document translation requirements to health checks and biometric data submission timelines

Australian immigration authorities warned that failing to respond quickly to requests for information could delay the entire visa process

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a set of practical tips aimed at helping visa applicants get their applications right the first time, reducing delays and improving the chances of approval.

The guidance, shared on the official immigration website, is targeted at foreigners hoping to visit, study, or relocate to Australia. Officials described the goal as helping applicants submit what they call a "decision ready" application, one that contains everything needed from the outset so that processing can move as quickly as possible.

Australia outlines 10 tips to help foreigners get their visa approved faster. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia: Key steps before submitting visa application

1. One of the first things the department flagged is the importance of accurate personal details. Applicants are advised to double-check that their name is spelt correctly and matches their passport exactly, including watching out for autocorrect errors. All names a person has ever been known by must also be listed on the application.

2. For those submitting documents in a language other than English, full translation is required. Applicants inside Australia must include the translator's National Accreditation Authority of Translators and Interpreters (NAATI) practitioner number. Those applying from outside the country need to provide the translator's full name, address, phone number, and relevant qualifications.

3. Minors under the age of 18 face additional requirements. They must submit copies of their own passport and birth certificate, as well as the passports of each of their parents.

4. Police certificates are another requirement the department highlighted. Applicants should obtain these before lodging their application, with certificates needing to have been issued within the 12 months prior to applying.

Australian visa: Health checks and biometrics

5. Health examinations are mandatory for most visa categories. The department encourages applicants to complete their health check in advance using the My Health Declarations Service, which can be accessed through the official immigration portal.

6. Biometric data collection is equally time-sensitive. Once a request is made by the department, applicants are urged to provide their biometrics without delay, as any lag in the process pushes back the overall timeline.

7. Throughout the application process, checking the ImmiAccount inbox regularly is strongly advised. If the department requests additional information, applicants are expected to respond promptly. Where documents cannot be provided, officials say it is better to communicate that clearly and explain the reason, rather than leave the request unanswered.

8. Finally, the department recommends applying well in advance of any intended travel date and suggests holding off on booking flights until a visa has been formally granted.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng