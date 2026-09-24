Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group marked his wife Ifeoma's 26th birthday with a celebration at their Lagos home

The singer joined close friends in singing a birthday song as Ifeoma danced and held her creamy birthday cake

Paul's elder brother Jude Okoye, his wife Ify, and their kids were among the guests at the private bash

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has pulled out all the stops to celebrate his wife Ifeoma as she turned 26 on Wednesday, sharing glimpses of the festivities with his online followers.

The former Psquare star posted a heartfelt photo of Ifeoma, referring to her as "his Ifeoma" and publicly affirming his love for her on her special day.

Paul Okoye celebrates Ifeoma’s 26th birthday with special moments online. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

The gesture quickly caught the attention of fans who have followed his personal journey closely.

Inside the Birthday Celebration

Rather than opt for a grand public event, Paul kept things private, gathering close friends of his wife at their Lagos residence for a low-key celebration.

A video he shared online captured a warm moment where Paul and the guests serenaded Ifeoma with a birthday song as she danced joyfully, a creamy birthday cake in hand.

His elder brother and former Psquare manager, Jude Okoye, was also present alongside his wife, Ify, and their children, making the occasion a family affair.

A tradition of sweet surprises

This year's birthday celebration adds to what appears to be a growing tradition of thoughtful gestures from Paul towards his younger wife.

Last year, the singer had celebrated her birthday with a loving message, calling her his "love and sweetest."

He also surprised her with a bouquet that left her visibly speechless and beaming.

Paul also posted a photo of the two of them looking every bit the loved-up couple, offering fans another window into their relationship.

The low-key but affectionate birthday celebration has once again put Paul and Ifeoma in the spotlight, with the singer making no secret of his devotion to her.

See screenshots from the video Rudeboy shared online:

Paul Okoye marks wife Ifeoma’s 26th birthday with heartwarming video. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng