Netizens were surprised to see Beyonce's husband, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter show up at an event after the brouhaha that surfaced on the internet

It will be recalled that the music mogul, alongside Diddy, was accused of assaulting a minor, to which he responded

Following the fresh scandal linking him to Diddy, netizens were not expecting him to show up in public so soon

American Hip-Hop star Shawn Corey Carter, popularly called Jay-Z, who was recently linked to Diddy's case, was not afraid to walk the red carpet at a recent grand event with his wife, Beyonce Knowles and their child.

The proud parents stepped out to support their 12-year-old daughter, Ivy Blue, at the Mufasa: The Lion King movie as she voiced the characters Nala and Kiara in the film.

It will be recalled that a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been amended with new allegations.

The plaintiff, a woman who claims she was assaulted at a 2000 awards show after-party at age 13, now also alleges that Jay-Z was present and involved in the incident.

The recent update about Jay-Z has caused varying opinions on social media, with fans sharing their hot takes.

Many react to Jay-Z's public appearance

Read some reactions below:

@futuristickings:

"Why are they rushing this girl to adulthood. Isn't she just 12yrs?"

@chikwado_ben:

"This family have suffered so much hate."

@julietdonna_:

"The night was about blue ivy and her first movie, don’t make it about her father."

@iamdbull:

"He's still my role model I want to be everything he is."

@evaristusogbechie:

"Diddy's anxiously waiting."

