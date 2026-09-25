Seun Kuti has offered his view on the political similarities he sees between former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu

Kuti argued that both politicians operate within what he describes as a capitalist system and rejected the idea of looking to one powerful individual to solve Nigeria’s problems.

The singer also criticised what he called “big man-ism”, saying Africans should recognise their collective ability to address challenges

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has explained why he considers former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu to be similar despite their different political identities.

Kuti made the comments while speaking on the Sell Afrika to Afrikans podcast, where he discussed capitalism, leadership and what he sees as Africa’s dependence on powerful individuals.

Seun Kuti offers political similarities he sees between former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu. Photos: @bigbirdkuti/@peterobi/@abat/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti says Peter Obi and Tinubu are same

The singer argued that Obi and Tinubu both belong to the capitalist system.

“Peter Obi is not different from Tinubu. They’re all the same,” Kuti said, describing both as capitalists and using stronger terms to characterise the system they represent.

His position echoes comments he made about Obi during the 2023 election period, when he also described the former Anambra governor as a capitalist.

Kuti went beyond the two politicians, arguing that Africans have been conditioned to depend on a “messiah” or “big man” instead of recognising their collective power.

He said this mindset makes people believe they cannot fix roads, build schools, or solve community problems without intervention from powerful individuals.

The musician linked the mentality to religion, describing it as a form of “spiritual slavery” that influences political and social life.

Watch the X video of Seun Kuti's interview here:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@NeoAlexanda stated:

"Just sh*t ur trap.. They want to use you again abi? .. Is this the lagacy ur father ask follow?"

@KokeObasi27556 noted:

"Seun Kuti should be worried that the same politician he once campaigned for his indirectly giving them support he's not consistent."

@JudahAdibe stated:

"You see, it's wisdom to say 'I don't know much about this topic and can't answer right now, let me research it and then I'll get back to you.' That's far better than just coming up with unverified claims."

Seun Kuti says Africans should recognise their collective ability to address challenges. Photo: @bigbirdkuti/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti blasts VeryDarkMan's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised fans of Verydarkman in posts shared on his Instagram story.

The situation followed a disagreement involving activist Omoyele Sowore and Blord, which led to online tension between different groups.

Seun stated that he would not allow insults towards Sowore and insisted he would not take sides when friends conflict, while also warning against disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng