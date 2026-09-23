U.S.-based Nigerian rapper Ms Jorji has disclosed what led to the end of her 10-month marriage to her former husband

Speaking during a livestream with Phyna, she opened up about the role financial struggles played in the breakdown of the relationship

The rapper also recalled a striking decision she made during their court wedding that reflected her expectations about marriage

U.S.-based Nigerian rapper Ms Jorji has shared details about the end of her 10-month marriage, disclosing that her former husband’s financial difficulties played a major role.

The rapper made the disclosure during a recent livestream with former Big Brother Naija winner Phyna.

Ms Jorji discloses what led to the end of her 10-month marriage to her former husband. Photos: @msjorjiabg/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Ms Jorji, she was not willing to remain in the marriage after her husband began experiencing financial problems.

“I am a gold digger. Poverty does not look good on me,” she said.

She explained that while her husband could go through financial struggles, she did not believe she could endure the same situation with him.

Ms Jorji also recalled an unusual moment from their court wedding, giving further insight into her expectations before the marriage began.

She claimed she asked the judge to skip the “for poorer” part of the traditional marriage vows.

“When we did our court wedding, I made sure the judge skipped the ‘for poorer’ in the marriage vows,” she said.

The rapper added that she had already made her position clear to her husband.

“Being poor is not part of our route, and I told him that,” she added.

Watch the X video of Ms Jorji sharing why her marriage collapsed here:

Reactions trail Ms Jorji's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@c0smm0s_ stated:

"This werey na Igbo girl way live for village for years oo she grew up in the village then boom she forgot her accent even when speaking to her people na accent she wan day speak......this werey hear Igbo like mad ooo"

@ViralArenaTV shared:

"I’d advise club owners in Nigeria to exercise their right to disallow this woman’s entry to their club house at their own discretion or else they’ll all find out the hard way !!…shes going around tryna hunt down a bigger whale and this time it’s financial compensation"

@Bigdami210 noted:

"10 months into marriage and already walking away… Sometimes the story behind a broken marriage is deeper than what social media ever gets to hear."

Ms Jorji opens up about the role financial struggles played in the breakdown of the relationship. Photo: @msjorjiabg/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng