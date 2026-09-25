Isbae U explained why he chose a different approach when former President Olusegun Obasanjo appeared on his interview show, Curiosity Made Me Ask

The interviewer said some viewers expected him to focus on Obasanjo’s political career, but that was not the purpose of his programme

Isbae U explained that he wanted Nigerians to see a side of the former president that is rarely displayed in traditional public appearances

Nigerian content creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, popularly known as Isbae U, has explained why his interview with former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not focus heavily on politics.

The appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask attracted attention because of Obasanjo’s long public career and the show’s unconventional approach to interviews.

According to Isbae U, some viewers expected him to use the opportunity to question Obasanjo about politics and national issues.

Isbae U explains why he chose a different approach when former President Olusegun Obasanjo appeared on his interview show. Photos: @isbae_u/@obasnajo/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, he said that was not what his programme was created for.

“Some people expected me to ask former President Olusegun Obasanjo political questions,” the content creator said.

He explained that the idea behind Curiosity Made Me Ask is to reveal another side of prominent personalities that audiences may not ordinarily see.

Isbae U said his intention was to place Obasanjo in a different environment and allow viewers to experience a less conventional side of the former president.

“I’m sure you guys haven’t seen Baba in these settings,” he added.

The interview subsequently featured humorous exchanges and unusual questions, with Obasanjo also turning some of the questions back on his host.

Watch X video of Bae U speaking about Obasanjo here:

Reactions trail Bae U's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@its_Miguel0 stated:

"Curiousity Made Me Aske is not TVC,CNN or channel TV for those of you looking for political interview you know where to find some and stop stressing BaeU"

@thomas_kolapo noted:

"Isbae U really tried to pull that string with Baba. It’s a very good one to have him on the show."

Isbae U says some viewers expected him to focus on Obasanjo’s political career. Photo: @obasanjo/IG.

Source: Instagram

BTS video of Obasanjo on Isbae U's show sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a behind-the-scenes clip from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask showed Charly Boy in the background.

The footage also captured Obasanjo singing the viral “I remember when I was a soldier” song alongside host Isbae U.

Charly Boy’s unexpected appearance surprised fans, especially after Obasanjo referred to him as a “Jaga Jaga boy” during the podcast.

Source: Legit.ng