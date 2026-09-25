Australia's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has confirmed the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for work placements Down Under

The PALM scheme targets Pacific island nations and Timor-Leste, recognising workers from these regions as uniquely suited to various Australian industries

Citizens from the 10 eligible countries can access dedicated labour sending units and official channels to begin their applications

Australia has officially confirmed the 10 countries whose citizens are eligible to participate in its Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, a government-backed work placement programme that connects Pacific island workers with Australian employers.

Citizens of these nations can work legally in Australia under the programme, which was designed to address labour shortages across key sectors of the Australian economy.

Australia mentions the countries that are eligible for its PALM Work Scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for the PALM Scheme

The scheme covers the following 10 countries:

Fiji Kiribati Naoero Papua New Guinea Samoa Solomon Islands Timor-Leste Tonga Tuvalu Vanuatu.

According to the federal government, Pacific island countries and Timor-Leste are culturally diverse, and their workers bring distinct qualities that make them well suited to a range of employment types available in Australia. The scheme gives Australian employers access to a pool of workers from these nations while simultaneously offering Pacific islanders a pathway to earn income abroad and support their home economies.

Each participating country has a designated labour sending unit, which serves as the official point of contact for nationals seeking to apply. Workers from the eligible countries can reach out to their respective units directly or follow the application process outlined on the scheme's official website.

Australia: How workers can apply

Prospective applicants from the 10 eligible countries are encouraged to connect with their national labour sending units to understand the requirements and begin the process. The PALM scheme's government portal provides country-specific information to help both workers and employers navigate the programme.

For Australian employers, the scheme offers a structured way to recruit workers from Pacific nations, with government support throughout the hiring process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia released the requirements for 12 countries seeking government approval before visa application.

Australia: Countries qualified for visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced a 10-year Frequent Traveller Visitor Visa for citizens of 11 Asia-Pacific countries. The visa allows eligible visitors to travel for tourism, family visits, cruises and business activities, although each stay is limited to three months.

For regular travellers, the long-stay permit could make repeated trips to Australia far easier. But applicants must complete biometric collection at an Australian centre before their visa can be processed, and delays at this stage may slow down their applications.

Source: Legit.ng