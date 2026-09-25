NIMC launches NINAuth, a consent-based platform helping Nigerians verify identities without exposing raw NIN details

NIMC denies renewed claims of a national identity database breach, calling the circulating video recycled and unfounded

NINAuth supports safer verification for SIM registration, passports, tax filings and financial services while strengthening data protection

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has rolled out a new consent-based verification system designed to allow Nigerians to authenticate their identities without unnecessarily exposing their raw National Identification Number (NIN) or other personal information.

The new platform, known as NIN Authentication (NINAuth), comes as the commission moves to strengthen the protection of citizens’ identity data amid renewed concerns over the security of the National Identity Database (NIDB).

FG debunks data breach rumours and rolls out consent-based authentication for NIN. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

NIMC said NINAuth provides web, API and mobile verification services and will serve as its official channel for organisations seeking to integrate with its identity infrastructure.

A major feature of the system is its consent-based approach. According to the commission, a NIN holder must explicitly authorise the sharing of personal information before it can be accessed for Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures or other verification purposes.

The approach is intended to give Nigerians greater control over their personal information while offering organisations a more secure route for confirming identities.

NIMC reacts to alleged database breach

The rollout comes amid renewed attention on the security of Nigeria's national identity infrastructure following the circulation of a video on social media alleging that the NIN database had been compromised.

NIMC dismissed the allegation as false and unfounded, explaining that the video was a recycled report from 2024 that had previously been addressed.

“The Commission National Identity Database (NIDB) has not been breached or compromised at any point,” NIMC said.

The commission maintained that it operates multi-layered security infrastructure to safeguard information belonging to registered Nigerians and legal residents in line with international best practices.

It also urged the public to rely on its official communication channels for information about the National Identity Management System and avoid spreading unverified claims capable of creating unnecessary panic.

Nigerians get more control over NIN data

The new authentication system could become increasingly important as NIN is integrated into more services across Nigeria.

NIMC said individuals can use NINAuth for identity verification in areas including SIM registration, immigration and passport processing, tax filings and financial transactions without unnecessarily disclosing their raw NIN or underlying personal information, BusinessDay reports.

Rather than repeatedly handing over sensitive identity details, the system creates a controlled channel through which institutions can confirm a person's identity with the individual's consent.

NIMC said the arrangement is also designed to comply with the NIMC Act 2026 and the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which provide requirements for the fair, lawful and transparent processing of personal information.

Digital identity becomes more important

The development comes as Nigeria's expanding digital economy becomes increasingly dependent on reliable identity infrastructure.

Banks, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other service providers rely on identity verification for transactions and access to services.

Nigerians rush to register as NIMC rolls out consent-based authentication system. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

This has created a challenge for NIMC: expanding the usefulness of NIN while ensuring increased reliance on the national identifier does not result in unnecessary exposure of citizens' personal information.

The commission said NINAuth is intended to strike that balance by allowing organisations to verify identities while limiting the disclosure of raw identity data.

NIMC added that it would continue working with security agencies and relevant institutions to strengthen the national identity system, stressing that protecting the personal information of Nigerians and legal residents remains a priority.

FG gives deadline for NIN registration

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment across Nigeria, setting a target of 95% coverage by December 2026.

The directive comes as NIN enrolment has climbed to about 142 million Nigerians and legal residents, up from more than 80 million when Tinubu assumed o.

Source: Legit.ng