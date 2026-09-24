Qatar's government has officially listed 47 nationalities eligible for its free multiple-entry tourist visa valid for 30 days

Only one African country is on Qatar's free visa list, which also covers major economies like the US, UK, China, and India

The visa requires six months of passport validity and a return or onward ticket, with no application fee charged

Qatar has published an updated list of 47 nationalities that qualify for a free multiple-entry tourist visa allowing a 30-day stay in the country, with South Africa standing as the only African nation to make the cut.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal, the visa is granted free of charge and can be extended for an additional 30 days.

Qatar names the African country whose citizens can visit for 30 days without a visa fee. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, Stefan Christian Ciaota

Source: Getty Images

Travellers must hold a passport valid for at least six months and present a return or onward ticket. Upon arrival, the visa is stamped directly into the passport alongside the entry stamp, date of entry, and the expiry of the permitted stay.

Only African country on Qatar's free visa list

Of the 47 eligible nationalities, South Africa is the sole representative from the African continent.

The remaining countries on the list are drawn largely from the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, and include the United States, the United Kingdom, China, India, Brazil, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Russia.

Other nations on the list are Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Macedonia, the Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, New Zealand, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, Ukraine, Uruguay, the Vatican, and Venezuela.

Qatar: Visa conditions and how to apply

The Qatari government said the visa is stamped on arrival, meaning eligible travellers do not need to apply in advance through an embassy or consulate.

The two core requirements, a passport with at least six months of remaining validity and a confirmed return or onward travel ticket, apply to all 47 nationalities without exception.

Travellers who wish to stay beyond the initial 30-day period may apply for a single extension of the same duration.

The Ministry of Interior advised those seeking further details to visit its official visa portal, where information on other visa categories is also available.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had shared its requirements for people seeking citizenship.

Qatar ends free visa extension policy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had ended its free visa extension policy.

The change means that all entry visa holders must comply with normal validity periods, renewal requirements, and associated fees from that date.

Those who fail to renew or leave the country before their visa expires will be liable for overstay penalties under existing Qatari immigration law.

Source: Legit.ng