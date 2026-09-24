Denmark Mentions Top 50 Baby Boy Names of 2025, Full List Published
- Denmark Statistics published the official ranking of the top 50 most popular names given to newborn boys in the country in 2025
- The list features a mix of classic Scandinavian names and internationally recognised names that have grown in popularity across Europe
- Several traditional Danish names appear alongside modern favourites, reflecting how naming trends in Denmark continue to evolve
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Denmark Statistics has released its official record of the most popular names given to newborn boys in the country throughout 2025, offering a revealing look at the naming trends shaping the next generation of Danish children.
The list blends long-established Scandinavian names with names that have gained ground across Europe in recent years, showing that Danish parents are drawing from both their own heritage and broader global influences.
Most popular Danish baby boy names
The top of the ranking sees Oscar claim the number one spot, followed by Karl in second and Alfred in third. Noah comes in fourth, with August rounding out the top five. Oliver, Theo, Viggo, William, and Otto complete the top ten.
Full list of the top 50 boy names in Denmark
Below is the complete ranking of the top 50 most popular newborn boy names in Denmark for 2025, according to Denmark Statistics:
1. Oscar
2. Karl
3. Alfred
4. Noah
5. August
6. Oliver
7. Theo
8. Viggo
9. William
10. Otto
11. Aksel
12. Arthur
13. Elliot
14. Valdemar
15. Elias
16. Hugo
17. Lucas
18. Emil
19. Lauge
20. Ebbe
21. Malthe
22. Felix
23. Matheo
24. Anton
25. Konrad
26. Holger
27. Liam
28. Luca
29. Anker
30. Theodor
31. Victor
32. Magnus
33. Louie
34. Kalle
35. Erik
36. Svend
37. Vincent
38. Albert
39. Elmer
40. Pelle
41. Birk
42. Storm
43. Bjørn
44. Sigurd
45. Villads
46. Atlas
47. Alexander
48. Walter
49. Asger
50. Nohr
What the data shows
The data shows that distinctly Danish names such as Lauge, Ebbe, Malthe, Holger, Anker, Birk, Bjørn, Sigurd, Villads, Asger, and Nohr continue to hold their own on the list, sitting comfortably alongside internationally popular names like Liam, Lucas, Felix, and Alexander. Names such as Storm and Atlas also feature, pointing to a growing appetite among Danish parents for bold, nature-inspired choices.
Canada releases top baby names for boys
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada’s national statistics agency published the most popular baby names registered in the country in 2025, with Noah retaining the top spot for boys for the fifth consecutive year.
Charlotte became the most popular name for girls, ending Olivia’s nine-year run at the top of the rankings.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng