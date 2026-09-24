Denmark Statistics published the official ranking of the top 50 most popular names given to newborn boys in the country in 2025

The list features a mix of classic Scandinavian names and internationally recognised names that have grown in popularity across Europe

Several traditional Danish names appear alongside modern favourites, reflecting how naming trends in Denmark continue to evolve

Denmark Statistics has released its official record of the most popular names given to newborn boys in the country throughout 2025, offering a revealing look at the naming trends shaping the next generation of Danish children.

The list blends long-established Scandinavian names with names that have gained ground across Europe in recent years, showing that Danish parents are drawing from both their own heritage and broader global influences.

Denmark reveals 50 names that topped list for newborn boys in 2025. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Most popular Danish baby boy names

The top of the ranking sees Oscar claim the number one spot, followed by Karl in second and Alfred in third. Noah comes in fourth, with August rounding out the top five. Oliver, Theo, Viggo, William, and Otto complete the top ten.

Full list of the top 50 boy names in Denmark

Below is the complete ranking of the top 50 most popular newborn boy names in Denmark for 2025, according to Denmark Statistics:

1. Oscar

2. Karl

3. Alfred

4. Noah

5. August

6. Oliver

7. Theo

8. Viggo

9. William

10. Otto

11. Aksel

12. Arthur

13. Elliot

14. Valdemar

15. Elias

16. Hugo

17. Lucas

18. Emil

19. Lauge

20. Ebbe

21. Malthe

22. Felix

23. Matheo

24. Anton

25. Konrad

26. Holger

27. Liam

28. Luca

29. Anker

30. Theodor

31. Victor

32. Magnus

33. Louie

34. Kalle

35. Erik

36. Svend

37. Vincent

38. Albert

39. Elmer

40. Pelle

41. Birk

42. Storm

43. Bjørn

44. Sigurd

45. Villads

46. Atlas

47. Alexander

48. Walter

49. Asger

50. Nohr

What the data shows

The data shows that distinctly Danish names such as Lauge, Ebbe, Malthe, Holger, Anker, Birk, Bjørn, Sigurd, Villads, Asger, and Nohr continue to hold their own on the list, sitting comfortably alongside internationally popular names like Liam, Lucas, Felix, and Alexander. Names such as Storm and Atlas also feature, pointing to a growing appetite among Danish parents for bold, nature-inspired choices.

Canada releases top baby names for boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada’s national statistics agency published the most popular baby names registered in the country in 2025, with Noah retaining the top spot for boys for the fifth consecutive year.

Charlotte became the most popular name for girls, ending Olivia’s nine-year run at the top of the rankings.

Source: Legit.ng