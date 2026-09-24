

Source: UGC

For a young Nigerian, getting a scholarship can mean the difference between giving up on an ambition and having the chance to pursue it.

For a child in school, something as simple as having the right learning materials can make lessons easier to understand and school more enjoyable. And for a woman learning a new skill, access to training and startup support could be the first step towards earning an income of her own.

These everyday experiences sit at the heart of OPay’s growing social impact efforts in Nigeria.

While OPay is widely known as a digital financial services company, the organisation has also been directing resources and partnerships towards areas that affect people beyond financial transactions.

Its efforts span education, youth development, women’s empowerment and community support, with a focus on creating opportunities that can help people improve their lives.

Giving young Nigerians a chance to grow

Education remains one of the major areas of OPay’s social investment. The journey began with a ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship initiative designed to provide long-term educational support for young Nigerians.

In 2026, the initiative was expanded into the OPay Scholars Programme. The programme brings together the scholarship initiative, the National Innovation Challenge, delivered in partnership with Google and 3MTT, as well as OPay Futures, which focuses on employability and career pathways.

So far, the scholarship programme has reached more than 1,200 people directly. The thinking behind the expansion is straightforward: financial support can help a young person stay in school, but education alone may not be enough to prepare them for what comes next.

Young Nigerians also need skills, exposure and opportunities to apply what they have learnt. Through the National Innovation Challenge, participants have opportunities to develop technology and innovation skills while working on solutions to real-world problems.

The partnership with Google and 3MTT brings additional expertise and support to the initiative.

Meanwhile, OPay Futures focuses on helping young Nigerians prepare for the workplace and explore career pathways.

For a student thinking about what comes after school, such opportunities can provide something beyond a certificate — a chance to develop practical skills and understand how those skills can translate into a career.

The impact of such investment can also extend beyond the individual. A young person who gains the right education and skills could go on to join a company, start a business, develop a solution to a problem or create opportunities for others.

Making learning easier for children

The focus on education also extends to younger children through Play4aChild. Since the initiative began, it has directly supported more than 14,000 children through educational materials and other interventions aimed at improving their learning experience.

For a child, the difference may appear small. A book, learning material or other school resource may not seem like a major intervention to an adult, but it can change how a child experiences the classroom.

When children have access to the materials they need, lessons can become easier to follow, and learning can feel more engaging.

That is why support for children’s education goes beyond simply providing school materials. It is also about helping create an environment where children can build the foundation for the skills and opportunities they may need later in life.

Helping women turn skills into opportunities

For many women, learning a skill is only the beginning. The bigger challenge can be finding the resources and support needed to turn that skill into a source of income.

This is where OPay’s Women Empowerment Programme comes in.

Through the initiative, more than 100 women have received skills development, capacity building and startup support.

For one woman, the opportunity could mean learning something new. For another, it could provide the knowledge needed to improve an existing business. For someone else, startup support could help turn a skill or idea into a small business.

The effects can go beyond the women directly involved. Women often contribute significantly to household finances and community life. When a woman has a stronger source of income, it can give her more room to support her family, make financial decisions and plan for the future.

That makes economic empowerment not just an individual issue, but one that can affect entire households.

Why partnerships matter

Some of these initiatives also highlight the role partnerships can play in expanding social impact. The National Innovation Challenge, for instance, is being delivered in partnership with Google and 3MTT.

Bringing different organisations together can provide access to additional expertise, resources and knowledge that may be difficult for one organisation to provide alone.

This is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where the demand for quality education, digital skills and economic opportunities remains significant. Government agencies, schools, businesses, development organisations and communities all have different roles to play.

Private-sector investment can complement these efforts by directing resources towards practical needs and creating additional opportunities for people.

Measuring impact beyond transactions

For a financial technology company, success is often measured in numbers — how many people use its platform, how quickly transactions are completed or how easily customers can make payments.

But there is another way to look at impact: what happens to people outside those transactions?

A payment can help someone meet an immediate need. Education can open the door to a different future. A new skill can become a source of income. A school resource can make learning easier for a child.

And support that helps a woman build a livelihood can have an effect that reaches her household.

These are the human stories behind OPay’s social investment efforts.

Through programmes focused on education, youth development, women’s empowerment and community support, OPay is extending its activities beyond financial services and directing resources towards opportunities for Nigerians.

Ultimately, the lasting impact of such efforts will not only be measured by the programmes themselves, but by what people can do with the opportunities they receive — whether that means staying in school, learning a new skill, finding a career, starting a business or building a more secure future for their families.

Source: Legit.ng