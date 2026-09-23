Verydarkman shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, appearing to target an SSA linked to Mr Jollof

VDM placed a prank call to singer Chike, making a lewd proposition involving the SSA's wife and a hotel stay

Fans quickly decoded who VDM was referring to, as his feud with Mr Jollof has been ongoing for some time

Verydarkman, the Ratel President also known as Martins Vincent Otse, has taken his long-running feud with a Senior Special Adviser to a new level with a prank video that has since gone viral.

On Tuesday, 22 September 2026, the controversial activist shared a video on his Instagram page in which he appeared to be making a phone call to Afrobeats singer Chike. Filmed in what looked like a hotel room, VDM used the call to mock a Senior Special Adviser reportedly working in Delta State and said to be campaigning for the APC.

Reactions as Verydarkman taunts Delta SSA in prank call with singer Chike. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@mrjollof

Source: Instagram

VDM's prank call to Chike

In the clip, VDM asked Chike how much he charges per show, framing the question as though he was enquiring on behalf of the SSA.

Chike reportedly quoted N10 million as his fee. VDM then countered by saying the SSA could only afford N2 million, suggesting the singer sleep with the SSA's wife to make up the balance of his payment. Chike responded by agreeing to take the offer, at which point VDM broke into celebration, dancing and praising the singer while making claims about the SSA's wife.

Verydarkman shares video as he prank calls Chike. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM later called Chike a second time to claim that the SSA cannot pay N10 million but N2million and another favour.

The singer asked whether he could arrange a meeting and sleep with the SSA's wife at Cocobutter Hotel. Chike asked questions about the hotel's location, playing along with the entire scenario.

No names were mentioned directly in the video, but followers quickly identified who VDM was referring to, given his well-publicised feud with Mr Jollof. The activist has previously made serious allegations involving the comedian's wife and Cocobutter Hotel.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking to singer Chike:

Fans react to the video

The clip generated a wave of reactions online, with many amused by the exchange:

@dkokopee wrote:

"No forget to call me when ogogoro dey part of the payment shaa"

@itsfredor commented:

"PRESIDO You don sha give me video for promotion."

@verydarkoracle said:

"When you think say u wan rest, Verydarkman go say who are you to rest when am here."

@johnjoy295 reacted:

"Omo VDM na werey o he say make I call am ask am if na cocoa butterfly brooooo"

@kobi_grm wrote:

"VDM cooking with enough spicy."

@chommyzu added:

"Temu Chike understands the assignment and he delivered"

Verydarkman sets conditions for Mr Jollof's N35 million

Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman resumed his taunts against comedian Mr Jollof following their legal battle and the N35 million court judgment.

The activist set conditions and claimed that he sent Mr Jollof a memo outlining the conditions he must meet before he can receive the money.

Verydarkman also made allegations concerning Mr Jollof’s wife while addressing the ongoing dispute. He further cautioned against insulting people’s parents, regardless of their actions or whatever disagreements may exist between the parties involved.

Source: Legit.ng