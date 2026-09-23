Nigerians can still find fuel-efficient Tokunbo cars from Toyota, Honda and Hyundai for under ₦10 million

Toyota Prius, Yaris, Honda Fit, Civic and Hyundai Accent offer varying fuel savings and practical options for budget-conscious motorists

Buyers should verify documentation, vehicle condition and hybrid battery health before trusting advertised prices or fuel-economy figures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Rising petrol prices and the increasing cost of imported vehicles are forcing Nigerian motorists to reconsider their choices, with fuel efficiency becoming an important consideration alongside purchase price.

Despite the rising cost of foreign-used vehicles, popularly called Tokunbo, Nigerians with budgets below ₦10 million can still find selected models from Toyota, Honda and Hyundai that offer relatively economical fuel consumption.

Toyota and Honda brands dominate the five most fuel-efficient Tokunbo cars in Nigeria. Credit:DarthArt

Source: Getty Images

A review of Nigerian automobile marketplaces, including Jiji, shows that older Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, Honda Civic and Hyundai Accent models remain available within this budget.

However, prices vary considerably depending on the vehicle's age, condition, import documentation and location.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, the average asking price of foreign-used vehicles on Jiji rose from approximately ₦25 million to ₦45 million over two years. Nevertheless, selected older models remain available below ₦10 million, according to Legit.ng Automobile market survey.

Five fuel-efficient Tokunbo cars under ₦10 million

The following table combines advertised Nigerian marketplace prices with independent fuel-economy measurements published by Consumer Reports.

Vehicle Model Year Advertised Tokunbo Prices Toyota Yaris 2007 ₦4.9m–₦8.8m Toyota Yaris 2009 ₦9m–₦9.9m Toyota Yaris 2010 ₦9m–₦9.9m Honda Fit 2008–2013 ₦5.7m–₦9.45m Honda Civic 2006-2007 ₦6.1m–₦8.9m Hyundai Accent 2012 ₦7.2m–₦9.99m Toyota Prius 2005 Around ₦6.5m

Prices are indicative asking prices, not guaranteed current offers. Fuel-economy figures are rounded from US miles per gallon. *Accent figures are from Consumer Reports' 2013 model tests, not a direct test of the 2012 vehicles advertised in Nigeria.

Toyota Prius: Hybrid technology reduces petrol consumption

The Toyota Prius is an option for motorists seeking substantial fuel savings.

Its hybrid system combines a petrol engine with an electric motor, reducing fuel consumption, particularly in congested urban traffic.

Consumer Reports recorded approximately 18.7 kilometres per litre for 2004–2007 models. However, prospective buyers should inspect the hybrid battery carefully because replacement costs can offset fuel savings.

Toyota Yaris: Small engine, lower running costs

The Toyota Yaris offers another economical option for Nigerian motorists.

Its compact design and 1.5-litre petrol engine make it suitable for city driving.

Jiji listings reviewed in September 2026 advertised a foreign-used 2009 Yaris for ₦7.98 million and a 2010 model for approximately ₦9 million.

Consumer Reports recorded up to 34 miles per gallon, equivalent to approximately 14.5 kilometres per litre, for selected older versions.

Honda Fit: Economical car with practical interior

The Honda Fit combines relatively low fuel consumption with a spacious interior for its size.

Its flexible seating arrangement makes it suitable for commuters, small families and motorists who occasionally transport goods.

Independent tests recorded between 30 and 33 miles per gallon for selected 2009–2013 versions, depending on transmission.

Honda Civic: Fuel economy with sedan comfort

Buyers who prefer a conventional sedan can consider older Honda Civic models.

The 2006–2007 Civic offers a 1.8-litre engine and fuel consumption of approximately 11.9 kilometres per litre for automatic versions in Consumer Reports' testing.

Nairametrics' January 2026 market survey placed foreign-used examples between ₦7 million and ₦9 million.

Hyundai Accent: Another option for budget-conscious buyers

The Hyundai Accent provides an alternative for buyers looking for a relatively newer vehicle within the ₦10 million budget.

Selected 2012 foreign-used models have been advertised between ₦7.2 million and ₦9.99 million.

Consumer Reports measured 31–32 miles per gallon for the 2013 Accent, although actual consumption depends on the specific model, transmission and vehicle condition.

Toyota models lead the list of the five most fuel-efficient cars Nigerians can buy Credit: DarthArt

Source: Getty Images

What buyers should check before purchasing

Fuel economy alone should not determine a purchase.

Motorists should verify customs documentation, inspect the engine and transmission, confirm the vehicle's registration history and arrange an independent mechanical assessment.

For hybrid vehicles, battery diagnostics are particularly important.

Buyers should also understand that published fuel-economy figures are based on controlled or overseas driving conditions.

Actual consumption on Nigerian roads may be higher because of traffic congestion, air-conditioning use and vehicle maintenance.

10 Tokunbo cars you can buy for N6m

Legit.ng earlier reported that buying a brand-new car has become increasingly expensive in Nigeria, prompting many motorists to consider fairly used vehicles as a more affordable alternative.

In the Nigerian automobile market, imported second-hand vehicles from countries such as the United States, Canada and parts of Europe are commonly known as Tokunbo cars.

Source: Legit.ng