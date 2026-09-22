Armed individuals allegedly invaded FMIC City late at night, assaulting workers and setting parts of the site on fire

The attackers reportedly fired shots at an image of Prophet GF David and claimed the land belongs to Guru Maharaj Ji

Prophet GF David called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate and urged his members not to retaliate

Prophet G.F. David, founder of Faith and Miracle International Church (FMIC), has gone public with serious allegations against individuals he claims are loyal to Sat Guru Maharaj Ji, accusing them of launching a violent attack on the church's FMIC City premises.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, 21 September 2026, the clergyman described how armed men stormed the site late at night after a church programme had concluded, unleashing what he called a coordinated assault.

Reactions as Prophet GF David accuses Sat Guru Maharaj Ji's followers of attacking his church. Photo credit@gfdavid/@olfdlm

Source: Instagram

According to Prophet David, the attackers physically assaulted workers on the premises, vandalised property, and set portions of the site ablaze.

He added that the invaders allegedly discharged shots at his image and issued direct threats against him personally.

Allegation of land claim by Sat Guru Maharaj Ji

The clergyman further alleged that the armed men declared the land to be the property of Guru Maharaj Ji and forcibly chased the church's workers off the premises, compelling them to flee for their safety.

Fans support Prophet GF David over allegations against Sat Guru Maharaj Ji's followers. Photo credit@Gfdavid

Source: Instagram

Prophet David described the post as documenting the aftermath of the attack and made a direct appeal to the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to launch an urgent investigation, identify those responsible, and determine whether anyone had ordered or sponsored the assault.

"FMIC remains committed to peace, justice and the rule of law," he wrote, urging both church members and the general public to stay calm and refrain from any form of retaliation.

Here is the Instagram post made by the cleric with the allegation:

Supporters rally around Prophet G.F David

The post drew significant reactions online, with many followers expressing support for the clergyman and his ministry.

@tofresh5 commented:

"They are feeling the heat already God pass them."

@_thefavouraletile wrote:

"They are feeling the fire already."

@araoluwa_classic shared:

"Nothing can stop the work of God. What He has ordained will stand, and what He has started, He will surely complete. God's light will always prevail."

@asknurseval said:

"FM City has come to STAY. FM City is the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid."

@style_essence_by_j wrote:

"God arise and let all thy enemies be scattered this is your battle Lord finish it amen."

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji speaks about late Alaafin

Legit.ng reported that weeks after the tragic transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Sat Guru Maharaj-ji spoke about the incident.

The founder of One Love Foundation said he thought Oba Adeyemi was poisoned, adding that the death should be probed.

Sat Guru shared how pained he was by Oba Adeyemi's death and added that Iku Baba Yeye has to return because he does not believe he has died.

Source: Legit.ng