Weeks after the tragic transition of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Sat Guru Maharaj-ji has spoken about the incident

The founder of One Love Foundation said he though Oba Adeyemi was poisoned, adding that the death should be probed

Sat Guru who said he was pained by Oba Adeyemi's death said Iku Baba Yeye has to return because he does not believe he has died

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sat Guru Maharaj-ji, the founder of One Love Foundation, has spoken about the recent death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

According to BBC Yoruba, Sat Guru said Iku Baba Yeye, as Oba Adeyemi was fondly called, must return to life because he believed the monarch had just transited, he did not die.

Sat Guru Maharaji-ji wants the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi probed. Photo credits: nigerianbulletin.com, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III

Source: Facebook

He added that the death of Oba Adeyemi should be probed, saying he thought the monarch was poisoned.

In the same breath, Sat Guru said the late monarch could not be killed, adding that he's waiting for the princes of the departed monarch to speak.

He said he was sad about the death of the monarch just as he also expressed reservations about how Oba Adeyemi was buried.

Source: Legit.ng