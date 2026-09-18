Olamide Isaac set a CGPA target for himself before starting his Mathematics degree, but his final result fell short of the goal he had in mind

The Nigerian graduate completed his B.Sc. in Mathematics and took to X to reflect honestly on the gap between his ambition and his outcome

His candid post about finishing stronger than he started resonated widely on social media and garnered attention

Olamide Isaac, a Nigerian Mathematics graduate, sparked a wave of conversation on X after opening up about completing his degree with a result that did not quite match the standard he had set for himself at the outset.

In a post that drew significant attention, Isaac shared that he had entered university with a clear academic goal: a 4.0 CGPA.

Maths graduate posts photo of his final CGPA. Photo credit: Olamide Isaac/X.

Source: Twitter

When he finally crossed the finish line, his result stood at 3.95 out of 5.00, just a fraction below the mark he had aimed for throughout his studies.

A Goal Missed, but a Journey Well Finished

Rather than frame the outcome as a failure, Isaac chose to put it in a broader perspective.

He acknowledged the shortfall plainly but noted that the person who completed the degree was meaningfully different from the one who had started it.

"I didn't graduate with the CGPA I set out to achieve. I wanted a 4. CGPA. I fell short, but I finished stronger than I started," he wrote.

Why Isaac's Post Resonated With Nigerians

The honesty in Isaac's message appeared to be precisely what made it connect with so many readers. In a social media environment where academic achievements are often presented as clean, triumphant stories, his willingness to name the gap between ambition and outcome struck a different note.

He did not hide the number, dress it up, or pretend the miss did not matter.

Instead, he held both truths at once: the result was not what he wanted, and he was still grateful for where he ended up.

A 3.95 CGPA in Mathematics is, by any standard, a strong result. Yet for Isaac, the post was less about the grade itself and more about what the journey had cost and taught him.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng