Maths Graduate Breaks Silence as His Final CGPA Trends Online: "I Fell Short"
- Olamide Isaac set a CGPA target for himself before starting his Mathematics degree, but his final result fell short of the goal he had in mind
- The Nigerian graduate completed his B.Sc. in Mathematics and took to X to reflect honestly on the gap between his ambition and his outcome
- His candid post about finishing stronger than he started resonated widely on social media and garnered attention
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Olamide Isaac, a Nigerian Mathematics graduate, sparked a wave of conversation on X after opening up about completing his degree with a result that did not quite match the standard he had set for himself at the outset.
In a post that drew significant attention, Isaac shared that he had entered university with a clear academic goal: a 4.0 CGPA.
When he finally crossed the finish line, his result stood at 3.95 out of 5.00, just a fraction below the mark he had aimed for throughout his studies.
A Goal Missed, but a Journey Well Finished
Rather than frame the outcome as a failure, Isaac chose to put it in a broader perspective.
He acknowledged the shortfall plainly but noted that the person who completed the degree was meaningfully different from the one who had started it.
"I didn't graduate with the CGPA I set out to achieve. I wanted a 4. CGPA. I fell short, but I finished stronger than I started," he wrote.
Why Isaac's Post Resonated With Nigerians
The honesty in Isaac's message appeared to be precisely what made it connect with so many readers. In a social media environment where academic achievements are often presented as clean, triumphant stories, his willingness to name the gap between ambition and outcome struck a different note.
He did not hide the number, dress it up, or pretend the miss did not matter.
Instead, he held both truths at once: the result was not what he wanted, and he was still grateful for where he ended up.
A 3.95 CGPA in Mathematics is, by any standard, a strong result. Yet for Isaac, the post was less about the grade itself and more about what the journey had cost and taught him.
See the post below:
Lady graduates with first class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.
The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.