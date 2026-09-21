Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus took to Instagram on Monday, September 21, to celebrate First Lady Remi Tinubu's 66th birthday

Badmus praised Senator Tinubu as a remarkable woman and champion of women's empowerment across Nigeria

The actress expressed personal gratitude for the First Lady's love, wisdom, and prayers in a heartfelt tribute

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has publicly celebrated First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 66th birthday, sharing a warm tribute on Instagram on Monday, September 21.

In her post, Badmus addressed the First Lady affectionately as "Mummy" and heaped praise on her dedication to women's empowerment and family welfare across Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Eniola Badmus sends heartfelt message to Remi Tinubu as she turns a new age. Credit: eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus praises First Lady

The actress described the First Lady as "a remarkable woman, mother, mentor, and champion of women," crediting her with making a meaningful difference in the lives of Nigerians.

Going beyond public admiration, Badmus made the tribute personal, noting that she is grateful for the First Lady's "love, wisdom, prayers, and the beautiful example you continue to set."

She rounded off her message with a heartfelt prayer for Senator Tinubu, wishing her "many more years of grace, good health, joy, and greater impact."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus opened up about her weight-loss journey, revealing she had shed an extraordinary amount of weight, dropping from 170kg down to 83kg.

Rather than celebrating in silence, the actress used the moment to address a painful reality: that body-shaming followed her at both ends of the scale.

Fans join Eniola Badmus in celebrating Remi Tinubu on her birthday. Credit: eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

See Eniola Badmus's birthday tribute to the First Lady below:

Reactions as Eniola Badmus celebrates First Lady

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans of the actress joined in the celebration. Read their comments below:

babatunde.kuku wrote:

"Happy birthday our first lady ❤️peace and love."

efo4lyf said:

"Happy birthday her excellency."

omotayoyemi commented:

"Happy birthday long life and prosperity and may almighty Allah continue to guide you and your husband through this season Amin."

Why Eniola Badmus was dragged online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Badmus celebrated President Bola Tinubu’s first anniversary in office, where she expressed her support and prayers for his continued success.

The actress' post attracted a wave of reactions from fans, reflecting a spectrum of sentiments regarding the current state of Nigeria.

Fans were notably vocal in their comments, with many expressing their frustrations about the nation's challenges while critiquing Badmus's timing and intentions.

Source: Legit.ng