A video of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo at Professor Adeyemi Ologbenla's 100th birthday surfaced online on Sunday, September 20, 2026

Despite being a nonagenarian himself, Obasanjo knelt before his mentor the moment he reached his seat at the ceremony

Fans flooded the comments section praising the former president's display of humility and respect

A video of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo paying profound respect to his 100-year-old mentor has set social media buzzing.

The footage, which circulated on Instagram on Sunday, September 20, 2026, captured Obasanjo arriving at the centenary birthday celebration of Professor Adeyemi Ologbenla.

Reactions trail moment Obasanjo kneels to greet 100-year-old mentor Professor Ologbenla at birthday party. Photo credit@olusegunobasanjo/@photonimi

Source: Instagram

Visibly assisted by attendants as he made his way into the hall, the former president wasted no time heading directly to where his mentor was seated.

He also greeted the people who were with his mentor and exchanged hugs with some women before leaving.

Obasanjo kneels before his mentor

Rather than exchange a casual greeting, Obasanjo went down on his knees before Professor Ologbenla in a gesture that left onlookers and online viewers visibly moved.

Fans praise Obasanjo after he knelt to greet 100-year-old mentor Professor Ologbenla. Photo credit@olusegunobasanjo

Source: Instagram

He then quietly returned to his own seat after the moment. The act drew widespread admiration, particularly given that Obasanjo himself is a nonagenarian.

Here is the Instagram video of Obasanjo greeting his mentor at his birthday:

Fans react to Obasanjo's gesture

The video sparked an outpouring of comments from fans who were struck by the former president's show of deference despite his own advanced age. Here are some of the reactions:

@okaforrita735 commented:

"Respect is reciprocal "

@adesanya.olamide.969 wrote:

"Humility"

@s6ixty4 said:

"100 years is not a Joke."

@zinookpako shared:

"Why I love the Yorubas, respect humility top notch"

@shoeandbagsville reacted:

"Wise Baba Obasanjo, sewing longevity with seed of respect."

@lustrefeel_sutanas noted:

"Obasanjo and agility… never seen a 90 year old ma kneeling to greet"

KWAM 1 prostrates for Obasanjo on stage

Legit.ng reported that Fuji maestro, K1 De Ultimate, was seen with former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota.

There was a display of respect when the Fuji music legend spotted OBJ; he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated before the former president, reflecting a deeply rooted Yoruba tradition of showing respect

The cultural gesture, captured on video and shared online by a band member on August 28, 2026, sparked widespread admiration, with many viewers praising the singer for publicly demonstrating the traditional value of respect.

Source: Legit.ng