Nigerian journalists at the 2026 MTN Media Innovation Programme called for media coverage that goes beyond crises between Nigeria and South Africa

A two-day summit at the University of Johannesburg brought together 25 Nigerian journalists and South African media practitioners to examine cross-border storytelling

Fellows pushed for joint investigations and editorial partnerships across African media organisations to cover shared challenges beyond national borders

Nigerian journalists participating in the 2026 MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) in South Africa have called for deeper media-driven connections between Nigeria and South Africa, urging journalists to look beyond crises and deliberately tell stories that highlight the people, institutions and shared aspirations linking both countries.

The fellows said meaningful journalism should not only focus on diplomatic disagreements, xenophobia, crime or other moments of tension, but should also bring to public attention the entrepreneurs, students, artists, researchers, technology innovators and professionals whose everyday activities are quietly building bridges between the two countries.

South African and Nigerian journalists discuss new approaches to cross-border storytelling.

Source: Facebook

Telling stories beyond the headlines

They made the call during a critical session of the programme focused on how journalism can contribute to stronger understanding and relationships among African countries.

The session, titled “Storytelling Across Borders: Finding the Untold Nigeria–South Africa Stories,” was moderated by MIP Fellow Tolulope Ajibola and explored the stories that often remain hidden behind the dominant narratives of conflict and political tension.

Participants observed that African media coverage frequently turns its attention to another country when there is a crisis, while the countless human connections taking place every day receive considerably less visibility.

For Nigerians and South Africans who study, work, do business, create art, conduct research or build technology across borders, the fellows noted that their experiences offer a more complete picture of the relationship between the two countries.

They therefore called for more intentional reporting that allows audiences to see not only what separates Nigeria and South Africa, but also the similarities, opportunities and shared challenges that could bring their people closer.

From crisis coverage to social cohesion

The discussion was part of a two-day summit held at the University of Johannesburg, which brought together 25 Nigerian journalists selected for the fifth cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme alongside South African editors, researchers and other media practitioners.

Professor Sifiso Mnisi, Director of the Centre for Data and Digital Communications at the University of Johannesburg, said the summit provided an opportunity for journalists from both countries to examine the influence of media narratives on relationships between nations and social cohesion.

Mnisi noted that perceptions of Nigeria and South Africa are often formed through news reports, social media and popular culture rather than direct interaction, placing a significant responsibility on journalists and editors to ensure that their reporting does not create distorted impressions of other societies.

The human consequences of crisis reporting also featured prominently during the summit.

A separate session, “From Xenophobia to Social Cohesion: Reporting Conflict Without Fueling It,” moderated by MIP 5 Fellow Progress Godfrey, examined how journalists can cover sensitive conflicts without inadvertently deepening suspicion, hostility or division.

Participants stressed the importance of providing historical context, verifying information and giving adequate attention to the voices of communities and individuals working to rebuild trust and promote reconciliation.

The fellows also advocated stronger collaboration among African media organisations through joint investigations, regional reporting projects and editorial partnerships capable of telling stories that cross national boundaries.

Such collaboration, they noted, could help African audiences understand that many of the challenges confronting their countries, including migration, unemployment, economic development, technology, climate change and social inequality, are not confined by national borders.

The discussions come at a time when Nigerians and South Africans are increasingly interacting through business, education, entertainment, technology, professional services and other areas of social and economic life.

Against this backdrop, the journalists argued that the challenge before African media is not simply to report fewer crises, but to broaden the definition of the stories that shape how Africans understand one another.

A student pursuing an education across the border, a Nigerian entrepreneur building a business in South Africa, a South African professional working with Nigerian counterparts, or artists from both countries creating together may offer audiences a different and more personal understanding of Africa's interconnected future.

Closing the discussions, Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria, said the summit represented more than a professional development initiative.

He said bringing together journalists, newsroom leaders, content creators and communication professionals had created a platform for strengthening the role of journalism in promoting democratic participation, regional integration and social cohesion.

The discussions ultimately placed a challenge before African journalists: to tell stories that do more than describe how countries relate at the official level, but also reveal how ordinary people are already connecting Africa, one relationship, enterprise, classroom and creative collaboration at a time.

Source: Legit.ng