The Federal High Court launched an e-Affidavit Portal that lets Nigerians apply for court affidavits from any location with internet access

The portal covers over a dozen affidavit types, including name changes, date of birth corrections, loss of documents, banking and marriage declarations

Applicants pay a fee starting from N1,797, and a verified affidavit is sent to their email after processing and approval

Nigerians can now obtain affidavits from the Federal High Court without stepping into any court building, following the launch of the court's Electronic Court Management System (ECMS) e-Affidavit Portal.

The fully digital platform allows users to register, fill out application forms, upload supporting documents, make payment and receive a verified affidavit, all from any device with an internet connection.

9 Steps on How to get Federal High Court affidavit online without visiting court

Source: UGC

The portal operates under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and issues affidavits protected with unique barcodes and reference numbers for verification purposes.

How to apply on the federal high court e-Affidavit portal

Applicants begin by creating an account on the Federal High Court's ECMS portal. During registration, users provide their full name, phone number, date of birth, email address and a password. The name entered at this stage will appear on the final affidavit, so accuracy is essential.

After logging in, applicants must complete a profile before starting any affidavit request. The profile requires details such as native town, residential address, occupation, National Identification Number (NIN), state of origin, gender, religion and date of birth. A passport photograph and a valid identity document must also be uploaded at this stage.

Once the profile is saved, applicants choose from a wide range of affidavit categories. Available services include name change affidavits, statutory declarations of age, corrections of date of birth, loss of documents, good conduct, next of kin, guardianship, marriage declarations, bachelorhood and spinsterhood, banking affidavits such as non-indebtedness and single account ownership, and institutional affidavits covering hostel accommodation and non-membership of secret cults or militant groups, among others.

After selecting the relevant affidavit type, the applicant fills in the required form. For a date of birth correction, for instance, the form asks for the wrong date, the correct date and the reason for the correction. Applicants also select their preferred Federal High Court division from locations across Nigeria's states and Abuja.

The portal requires a recent passport photograph, a valid means of identification — which can be a NIN, international passport, driver's licence or voter's card — and a signature, which may be uploaded or drawn directly on the platform. Each uploaded file must not exceed 300KB.

Before submitting, applicants should use the preview option to review all supplied information carefully. The portal is explicit that payments are final, non-refundable and non-transferable, making this review step particularly important.

Fees, processing and what to expect after submission

After submission, the portal directs applicants to pay electronically via Paystack or Remita. A fee of N1,797 was displayed for the affidavit reviewed for this report, though the amount may vary depending on the specific service selected.

Once payment is confirmed and the application is processed, the completed affidavit can be downloaded through the portal. A copy is also delivered to the applicant's registered email address.

Applicants whose submissions are flagged for additional information must respond within 72 hours. Failure to respond or complete payment within the given period can lead to automatic deletion of the application, requiring the applicant to start over with a fresh payment.

The court warns that falsifying, altering or misusing an affidavit issued through the portal is a criminal offence and may attract legal consequences.

Source: Legit.ng