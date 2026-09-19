Finland mentions monthly income foreigners must have to enjoy Working Holiday

Finland's immigration authority has outlined the financial requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for a working holiday residence permit

The Finnish Immigration Service sets a specific bank balance threshold covering the first three months of a working holiday stay in 2026

Specialists and EU Blue Card holders face a separate, higher salary requirement compared to those on standard work-based permits

Finland has published the income requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy in order to live and work in the country, setting out clear financial benchmarks for both working holiday applicants and those seeking employment-based residence permits.

According to Finland's Immigration Service, anyone applying for a working holiday residence permit in 2026 must have at least EUR 2,450 ( roughly N3,745,315) in their bank account to cover the first three months of their stay.

See monthly income foreigners must have to enjoy Finland Working Holiday. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The requirement is designed to ensure that incoming visitors can sustain themselves financially without immediate employment income during the early weeks of their time in the country.

Finland's income rules for work-based permits

For those applying for a standard work-based residence permit, the conditions differ. Applicants must demonstrate that their salary will be sufficient to support them throughout the entire duration of their permit. The Finnish Immigration Service reviews the minimum salary threshold annually, meaning the figure can shift from year to year.

Certain categories of workers are held to a stricter standard. Specialists and holders of the EU Blue Card must earn a salary that exceeds the general minimum, reflecting the higher-skilled nature of those roles.

For positions that are unsalaried, including au pair placements, voluntary work, and the working holiday programme itself, the income requirement is assessed separately rather than being tied to a salary figure.

How Finland checks financial compliance

When a foreign national applies to extend their residence permit or seeks a permanent permit, the Finnish Immigration Service does not require applicants to submit salary certificates or benefits documentation themselves. Instead, the authority consults the national Incomes Register directly to verify whether the applicant's earnings were adequate throughout their previous permit period.

This process places the verification burden on the immigration authority rather than the individual, streamlining the renewal process for those who have maintained sufficient income during their stay.

The income thresholds apply to all nationalities eligible for the relevant permit categories, and prospective applicants are advised to check the Finnish Immigration Service's official guidance each year, given that the minimum salary figures are subject to annual revision.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng