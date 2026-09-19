The US Justice Department charged 16 foreign nationals across multiple states for illegally voting in federal elections, falsely claiming US citizenship, and related fraud offences

Three Nigerian nationals are among those charged, including a woman in Massachusetts accused of voting in both the 2022 and 2024 general elections

The charges span several states including Texas, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and New Jersey, with offences ranging from voter registration fraud to unlawful firearm possession

The United States Department of Justice has brought charges against 16 foreign nationals for allegedly voting illegally in federal elections, falsely claiming American citizenship to register to vote, and a range of related offences including wire fraud, passport fraud, and unlawful firearm purchases.

The cases span multiple federal districts, covering defendants from countries including Nigeria, Mexico, Russia, Colombia, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The US Department of Justice announces charges against 16 foreign nationals over alleged illegal voting and related election offences. Photo: US DOJ, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Nationals Among the Accused

Three Nigerian nationals are named in the charges. In Massachusetts, Gladys Adaeze Okafor, 56, a lawful permanent resident, was arrested and charged with illegally casting a ballot in the 2022 elections and allegedly voting again in the 2024 general election.

In Texas, Helen Sayen Adams, 67, who became a lawful permanent resident in May 2024, faces charges of voting by a non-citizen in a federal election and making a false claim of citizenship to register to vote. A third Nigerian national, Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom, 27, a lawful permanent resident since 2016, has been charged with making false statements in connection with a naturalisation application.

Illegal Voting in US: Cases Across Multiple States

In the Northern District of Georgia, Analiea Milliscent Eccles, 44, a Venezuelan national and DACA recipient, is accused of casting ballots nine times between 2008 and 2024. She appeared in federal court following her arrest on charges of voting as a non-citizen and making a false claim of US citizenship.

The most extensive set of charges was filed in Idaho, where Avila Gomez, an undocumented Mexican national, allegedly used a false citizenship claim to register and vote in both May 2022 and November 2024. A federal grand jury in Boise indicted Gomez on charges that include wire fraud, theft of government funds, false statements in a passport application, fraud connected to identity document production, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In New Jersey, Santana Coulibaly, a lawful permanent resident, is accused of registering to vote in October 2016, voting in federal elections in 2018 and 2020, and submitting a provisional ballot during the 2024 presidential election. She also allegedly made fraudulent statements in two separate naturalisation applications.

In Michigan, Russian national Victoria Viktorivna Aquilina, 43, registered to vote in 2023 and allegedly cast a ballot in the 2024 general election. In Wisconsin, Colombian national Julieta Englestad, 53, faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on the illegal registration charge, along with up to one year for the illegal voting count.

In Western Texas, Monica Carzoli, 46, a Mexican national with permanent residency, admitted to registering and voting in the November 2024 election and was arrested in Del Rio.

The Justice Department noted that all complaints, indictments, and information documents contain only accusations, and all 16 defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Full list: 3 Nigerians, 13 others charged in US election crimes case

Moises Anwar Arellano-Alba — Mexico

Helen Sayen Adams — Nigeria

Joshua Nmelichukwu Akpom — Nigeria

Carlos Salas Barrios — Mexico

Khalwinder Singh Bhengura — India

Celestin Katubadi — Democratic Republic of Congo

Rocio Thrasher — Mexico

Monica Carzoli — Mexico

Avila Gomez — Mexico

Pauline Lewis — Antigua and Barbuda

Gabriel Covarrubias — Mexico

Analiea Milliscent Eccles — Venezuela

Gladys Adaeze Okafor — Nigeria

Julieta Englestad — Colombia

Santana Coulibaly — Nationality not stated

Victoria Viktorivna Aquilina — Russia

Check the photos of some of the suspects here.

US releases names of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng