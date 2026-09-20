The US Department of Justice has published an updated list of immigration practitioners facing disciplinary action, including 47 lawyers from West African countries

The lawyers have been suspended, barred or otherwise sanctioned for professional misconduct in matters before US immigration courts

The disciplinary list was issued through the Executive Office for Immigration Review's attorney discipline programme, which oversees professional standards for practitioners appearing before immigration courts

The United States Department of Justice has released an updated list of immigration practitioners facing disciplinary action, naming 47 lawyers from West Africa who have been suspended, disbarred or otherwise sanctioned for professional misconduct before US immigration courts.

The list was produced under the attorney discipline programme managed by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the agency responsible for overseeing immigration court proceedings and professional conduct matters involving immigration practitioners.

US immigration lawyer discipline list names 47 West African lawyers suspended or barred over professional misconduct. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan

Source: UGC

US Immigration Lawyer Discipline List Includes West African Lawyers

According to the updated disciplinary register, the affected lawyers come from several West African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.

The sanctions imposed on the practitioners range from suspension from practice to permanent disbarment. The disciplinary measures relate to professional misconduct cases handled within the US immigration court system.

Nigerian Lawyers on the US Discipline List

The majority of the lawyers named on the list are from Nigeria.

They include:

Abiola O. Adesioye Taiwo A. Agbaje Wilfred I. Aka Alexander O. Akpodiete Cyril O. Chukwurah Ekaette Patty-Anne Eddings Anslem A. Efe Chuck O. Egbune Aloysius O. Ejimakor Jude Chukwuma Ezeala Olayemi Isaac Falusi Victor Mba-Jonas Andrew Ucheomumu Ignatius Chukuemeka Udeani John Udo Lloyd F. Ukwu Emeka M. Uyamadu Uchechi Okechukwu Nwakanma Emelike Nwosuocha Anthony Emeka Nze Nwosu Martin E. Nwizubo Chinyere Alex Ogoke Michael Imevbore Ojo Ginikanwa Chinaemerem Okedi Chukwu Uwakwe Oko Osamwonyi E. Osagiede Victor C. Victor Toritsefe Nanna Owolabi M. Salis

Ghanaian Lawyers Named in the US Immigration Discipline List

The lawyers from Ghana named on the list are:

Kofi O. Amankwaa Lilian Asante Frank A.K. Awuah Edwin Quartey Kweku Hanson Samuel Sarfo James S. Sarpong

Cameroonian Lawyers Facing Sanctions

The Cameroonian lawyers included on the disciplinary list are:

Jude Ambe Kenneth Nkeng Fomenky Joseph A. Fru Kevin M. Tabe Celestine Tatung Benjamin Ndi Patrick G. Tzeuton

Other West African Lawyers on the Discipline List

Other lawyers named in the updated register include:

Dounnisei K. Gbalazeh (Liberia) Kobbie John Konteh (Sierra Leone) Abdoulai A. Swareh (Sierra Leone/Guinea) Gnoleba Remy Seri (Côte d'Ivoire)

West African lawyers face suspension and disbarment under the US immigration court attorney discipline programme. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

US Attorney Discipline Programme Targets Professional Misconduct

The Executive Office for Immigration Review administers the attorney discipline programme that monitors the conduct of lawyers and accredited representatives who appear before US immigration courts.

The updated list highlights disciplinary actions taken against practitioners found to have engaged in professional misconduct, with penalties ranging from temporary suspension to disbarment from practice before immigration courts.

The publication of the register forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain professional standards and protect the integrity of immigration proceedings in the United States.

US releases fresh names and photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

Source: Legit.ng