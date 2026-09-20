US Names 47 West African Lawyers Suspended or Barred Over Professional Misconduct
- The US Department of Justice has published an updated list of immigration practitioners facing disciplinary action, including 47 lawyers from West African countries
- The lawyers have been suspended, barred or otherwise sanctioned for professional misconduct in matters before US immigration courts
- The disciplinary list was issued through the Executive Office for Immigration Review's attorney discipline programme, which oversees professional standards for practitioners appearing before immigration courts
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The United States Department of Justice has released an updated list of immigration practitioners facing disciplinary action, naming 47 lawyers from West Africa who have been suspended, disbarred or otherwise sanctioned for professional misconduct before US immigration courts.
The list was produced under the attorney discipline programme managed by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the agency responsible for overseeing immigration court proceedings and professional conduct matters involving immigration practitioners.
US Immigration Lawyer Discipline List Includes West African Lawyers
According to the updated disciplinary register, the affected lawyers come from several West African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.
The sanctions imposed on the practitioners range from suspension from practice to permanent disbarment. The disciplinary measures relate to professional misconduct cases handled within the US immigration court system.
Nigerian Lawyers on the US Discipline List
The majority of the lawyers named on the list are from Nigeria.
They include:
- Abiola O. Adesioye
- Taiwo A. Agbaje
- Wilfred I. Aka
- Alexander O. Akpodiete
- Cyril O. Chukwurah
- Ekaette Patty-Anne Eddings
- Anslem A. Efe
- Chuck O. Egbune
- Aloysius O. Ejimakor
- Jude Chukwuma Ezeala
- Olayemi Isaac Falusi
- Victor Mba-Jonas
- Andrew Ucheomumu
- Ignatius Chukuemeka Udeani
- John Udo
- Lloyd F. Ukwu
- Emeka M. Uyamadu
- Uchechi Okechukwu Nwakanma
- Emelike Nwosuocha
- Anthony Emeka Nze Nwosu
- Martin E. Nwizubo
- Chinyere Alex Ogoke
- Michael Imevbore Ojo
- Ginikanwa Chinaemerem Okedi
- Chukwu Uwakwe Oko
- Osamwonyi E. Osagiede
- Victor C. Victor
- Toritsefe Nanna
- Owolabi M. Salis
Ghanaian Lawyers Named in the US Immigration Discipline List
The lawyers from Ghana named on the list are:
- Kofi O. Amankwaa
- Lilian Asante
- Frank A.K. Awuah
- Edwin Quartey
- Kweku Hanson
- Samuel Sarfo
- James S. Sarpong
Cameroonian Lawyers Facing Sanctions
The Cameroonian lawyers included on the disciplinary list are:
- Jude Ambe
- Kenneth Nkeng Fomenky
- Joseph A. Fru
- Kevin M. Tabe
- Celestine Tatung
- Benjamin Ndi
- Patrick G. Tzeuton
Other West African Lawyers on the Discipline List
Other lawyers named in the updated register include:
- Dounnisei K. Gbalazeh (Liberia)
- Kobbie John Konteh (Sierra Leone)
- Abdoulai A. Swareh (Sierra Leone/Guinea)
- Gnoleba Remy Seri (Côte d'Ivoire)
US Attorney Discipline Programme Targets Professional Misconduct
The Executive Office for Immigration Review administers the attorney discipline programme that monitors the conduct of lawyers and accredited representatives who appear before US immigration courts.
The updated list highlights disciplinary actions taken against practitioners found to have engaged in professional misconduct, with penalties ranging from temporary suspension to disbarment from practice before immigration courts.
The publication of the register forms part of ongoing efforts to maintain professional standards and protect the integrity of immigration proceedings in the United States.
US releases fresh names and photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.