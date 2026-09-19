Brighton beat Arsenal 3-0 to hand the Gunners their first defeat of the Premier League season before the international break

Pascal Groß scored and provided an assist, while Charalampos Kostulas and Chema Andres also got on the scoresheet

Opta's supercomputer updated its Premier League title winner prediction after Arsenal's loss to Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League, a result that prompted Opta's supercomputer to revise its prediction for who will win the title this season.

The Seagulls were dominant from the opening exchanges, with Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostulas both scoring in the first half to give Brighton a commanding two-goal lead at the break.

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's loss to Brighton. Photo by Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

The hosts did not ease up after the interval. Groß turned provider early in the second half, teeing up Chema Andres to make it 3-0 and effectively end Arsenal's hopes of a comeback.

Brighton remained in control for the remainder of the game, never allowing Arsenal a foothold back into the contest.

The defeat was Arsenal's first of the current Premier League season and arrived at a particularly difficult moment, with the result going into the record books just before the international break.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

As noted by The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer reacted to the scoreline by adjusting its forecast for the Premier League title race.

Arsenal's probability of lifting the trophy at the end of the season dropped following the loss, reflecting how significantly a single result can shift the statistical outlook over the course of a long campaign.

Brighton, meanwhile, boosted their own credentials with a performance that showcased attacking quality, tactical discipline, and the kind of clinical finishing that could make them a factor in the title conversation as the season progresses.

Source: Legit.ng