A viral clip from billionaire Ochacho's Abuja mansion caught Cubana Chiefpriest arriving at a high-profile gathering on September 17

Peller enthusiastically hailed Chiefpriest upon his arrival, but the socialite's response left many observers raising eyebrows

Nigerians flooded the comments section, questioning whether Cubana Chiefpriest was deliberately giving Peller the cold shoulder

A candid clip from inside billionaire Ochacho's luxury Abuja mansion has set tongues wagging online after Cubana Chiefpriest's response to Peller's greeting came across as noticeably low-key.

The footage, posted on Instagram on 17 September 2026, was captured at what appeared to be a lively indoor gathering at the mansion, complete with a food-laden table, warm lighting, and a room full of men exchanging hugs and laughter.

Peller greets Cubana Chiefpriest at Ochacho’s mansion and his response sparks reactions. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's warm welcome met with subdued response

Peller, who was already at the gathering, wasted no time acknowledging the socialite's arrival with his characteristic energy.

However, viewers who watched the clip closely were struck by what they described as a noticeably withdrawn attitude from Chiefpriest towards the younger entertainer, in contrast to the otherwise bubbly atmosphere in the room.

The moment quickly travelled across social media, with many users questioning whether something was off between the two public figures.

Watch the moment Cubana Chiefpriest steps into King Ochacho's mansion:

Cubana Chiefpriest, Peller trends

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@xclusive_luxury_original said:

"Money making machine in the building @cubana_chiefpriest ❤️"

@camcabaye: commented:

"Them go soon carry peller enter Bush"

@delor1983 said:

"Pot Belle cp na water"

@massimillian_45 observed:

"Lowkey anywhere wey dem de share money u go see chief priest"

@tochi_lifestyle reacted:

"Peller is too smart 😂😂😂"

@netany_stilinski asked:

"Wait, Chief Priest de avoid Peller. What's the calm mood towards peller 😂😂"

Peller greets Cubana Chiefpriest at Ochacho’s mansion as video sparks debate. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho speaks on how he made his first ₦1 billion at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire businessman King Ochacho explained that he made his first ₦1 billion at age 21 through the charcoal export business.

He said he worked as an agent for a company exporting charcoal to Chinese buyers, with dividends from the arrangement eventually reaching the claimed amount.

Ochacho also discussed his brief political involvement, saying he left politics to focus on business and serve God while expressing support for good governance.

Source: Legit.ng