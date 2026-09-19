Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) outlined a six-step process foreigners must follow to apply for a work permit from abroad

Applicants are required to sign in to or create an IRCC secure account and upload a personalised set of documents determined by an online questionnaire

Certain applicants may be exempt from paying some or all work permit fees, while biometric requirements could apply depending on individual circumstances

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a clear, step-by-step guide outlining how foreign nationals can apply for a Canadian work permit without being physically present in the country.

The process, listed on the official IRCC website, covers six distinct steps that applicants must complete in order, beginning with checking whether any special instructions apply to their situation.

Canada lists steps for foreigners applying for work permit from outside country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How the Canada work permit application works

1. First, prospective applicants should check for special instructions that may affect how they complete the questionnaire or fill out the application form. The IRCC also noted that certain work permit applications are currently receiving priority processing.

2. The second step requires applicants to sign in to an existing IRCC secure account or create a new one, as the entire application is managed through this platform.

3. Once logged in, applicants complete an online questionnaire that generates a personalised document checklist tailored to their specific circumstances. They must then scan or photograph the required documents and upload them directly to their account.

4. Payment comes next. Applicants are asked to settle their fees towards the end of the application process using a valid credit or debit card. Fees generally cover processing costs for the applicant and any dependants included on the application, though the IRCC confirmed that some individuals may qualify for a partial or full exemption from work permit application fees.

5. Submitting a complete application is the fifth step, and the IRCC stressed that incomplete submissions risk outright refusal. Missing documents or required information can result in the application being rejected without further review.

Biometrics requirement for work permit applicants

6. The sixth and final step involves biometrics, though it applies only to those required to provide them. Applicants in this category must wait for a biometrics instruction letter before booking a collection appointment, and the IRCC advised booking as early as possible to avoid delays in processing.

Even applicants whose biometrics remain valid may need to provide them again under specific conditions. These include situations where the biometrics are close to expiry, where only partial biometrics were submitted previously, or where a prior application for permanent residence was refused.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng