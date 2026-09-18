Legit.ng ranks the five Ballon d'Or nominees with the highest combined goals and assists

France Football announced the 30-man Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees list on September 8, officially kicking off the race for the award

Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Michael Olise headline the top five for goal contributions among nominees

France Football officially opened the 2026 Ballon d'Or race on September 8 when it released its 30-man nominees list, featuring a mix of veteran talent and current-generation stars all competing for the game's most prestigious individual honour.

Among the names generating the most discussion are Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal, all of whom have spoken about winning it.

Harry Kane has the most goals and assists among the Ballon d'Or nominees. Photo by Uwe Anspach.

Source: Getty Images

Eight-time winner Lionel Messi, who, at 39, continues to attract strong backing from fellow professionals and former players despite not publicly campaigning for the award.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or nominees by goal contribution

Based on figures published on the official Ballon d'Or website, here is how the top five nominees compare on combined goals and assists:

Harry Kane leads all nominees with 81 goal contributions: 73 goals and eight assists for Bayern Munich and England. The striker's output makes a compelling case for recognition at the highest level.

Lionel Messi sits second on 75 contributions, made up of 45 goals and 30 assists across his commitments with Inter Miami and Argentina. His blend of scoring and creativity remains the primary reason many observers continue to tip him for a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappe recorded 71 goal contributions, with 58 goals and 13 assists for Real Madrid and France. His season included winning La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup Golden Boot.

Erling Haaland contributed 58 goals and 11 assists for Manchester City and Norway. The forward also scored eight goals at his debut World Cup, adding an international dimension to his already impressive club record.

Michael Olise, who plays alongside Mbappe for France and alongside Kane at Bayern Munich, rounds out the list with 62 total contributions: 27 goals and 35 assists. His figures highlight a different profile from the others, with his creative output nearly matching his scoring tally.

The case for Messi

Despite the strong goal numbers posted by Kane and Mbappe, many in the football community continue to argue that Messi's combination of goals and assists, along with his broader influence, remains unmatched.

Former professionals have publicly backed the Argentine, even as he enters the race at an age no previous Ballon d'Or winner has reached.

Beckham makes case for Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that David Beckham tipped Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or after Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul to win Campeones Cup.

The Manchester United legend referenced Lionel Messi’s incredible performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at 39 as the case for his push.

Source: Legit.ng