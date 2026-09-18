Billionaire businessman King Ochacho has claimed that he made his first ₦1 billion at just 21 through the charcoal export business

The real estate mogul revealed that he initially worked as an agent connecting a company with Chinese buyers who purchased charcoal.

Ochacho also opened up about leaving politics to focus on business and serving God, before sharing his opinion of President Bola Tinubu

Billionaire businessman and real estate mogul King Ochacho has revealed the unusual business that he claims made him his first ₦1 billion at just 21.

Speaking with content creator Peller during a livestream, Ochacho said his early fortune came from the charcoal export business.

King Ochacho claims he made his first ₦1 billion at just 21 through the charcoal export business. Photos: King Ochacho.

Source: Instagram

How Ochacho Made His First Billion

According to the businessman, he worked as an agent for a company that exported charcoal to Chinese buyers.

“I made my first 1 billion naira at age 21 years old,” he said.

Explaining how he reached the milestone, Ochacho said,

“I was doing a business called coal business (charcoal) so I got all these Chinese people, and I was an agent to a company to export the coal.”

He claimed the dividends he received from the arrangement eventually amounted to ₦1 billion.

The claim is Ochacho’s personal account; no financial documents were presented during the conversation to independently verify the figure.

Ochacho said he later ventured into politics but eventually left to concentrate on his businesses and serve God.

He explained that his interest in politics was not about opposing individuals but about good governance.

“I am not a type of person that is against anybody, what I want is good governance,” he said.

He also spoke about President Bola Tinubu, describing him as one of the greatest politicians he has encountered.

Watch the Instagram video of Ochacho speaking about how he made his first N1billion here:

Reactions trail Ochacho's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@buzzcrafthq stated:

"Who I wan explain my life story give"

@mima_ekpiwhre shared:

"Ohhh papa In this world there’s nobody LINUS Abi how ice king sing am again"

@lewis_catfish_farm wrote:

"I started my fish farming business with just two buckets of water and half bag of pure water "

Ochacho also opened up about leaving politics to focus on business and serving God. Photo: Ochacho.

Source: Instagram

Billionaire Ochacho shares what Davido told him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Billionaire Ochacho disclosed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago

Ochacho disclosed this publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album.

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng