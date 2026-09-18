An Ilesa phone vendor has expressed deep gratitude after receiving a ₦20 million financial gift from Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

The businessman had earlier been left devastated after thieves reportedly broke into his shop and carted away phones and other gadgets

The vendor displayed the credit alert online and thanked Adeleke for coming to his aid after his story was brought to the governor’s attention

An Osun State phone vendor has reacted with excitement after Governor Ademola Adeleke reportedly sent him ₦20 million following the devastating theft of his goods.

The Ilesa-based businessman had previously shared an emotional video showing the aftermath of the robbery, with most of his shop emptied by suspected thieves.

Phone vendor expresses deep gratitude after receiving ₦20 million from Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photos: Ademola Adeleke/phone vendor.

Source: Instagram

Vendor left with almost nothing

According to the businessman, the thieves gained access to his shop despite the presence of a bunker and safe.

He said they made away with phones and other gadgets, leaving behind mostly phone pouches and a few chargers.

The loss was particularly painful because phone sales were his only source of livelihood. He also revealed that he had sold his land to raise money for the business.

Adding to his worries, some customers had already paid for phones that were yet to be delivered.

Phone vendor's reaction to the ₦20m alert

The vendor’s story later caught the attention of fellow TikToker Mr Pelumi Olajagbensi, who reportedly brought the matter to Adeleke.

In a new video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, September 18, the businessman could barely hide his excitement as he showed a ₦20 million credit alert, which he said came from the governor.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, he thanked the governor and appealed to Nigerians to appreciate the governor.

“Thank you so much for the money, I really appreciate your kindness and generosity. May God continue to bless you sir,” he wrote.

Watch the X video of the phone vendor's reaction here:

Reactions trail Governor Adeleke's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@the_comforter18 stated:

"Some foolish people will say the Adeleke's are not trying see what dancing governor did. Bless up dancing governor"

@CarterLeo101 noted:

"Why not channel the 20M into security?? What’s it the theives come again"

Phone vendor thanks Governor Adeleke for coming to his aid after his story was brought to his attention. Photo: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Facebook

Adeleke turns drummer as Muslim clerics visit him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke showed off a different side of himself when Muslim clerics paid him a celebratory visit at his home.

During the visit, the governor did not hesitate to join in the fun. A video posted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, captured Adeleke seated and actively playing a Bandiri drum as the clerics celebrated alongside him.

The clip quickly racked up reactions, with many Nigerians praising the governor for his warmth and free-spirited nature.

Source: Legit.ng