Nollywood actress Funke Akindele responded to a fan who shared a pencil portrait of her on social media

The fan behind the sketch jokingly expressed hope of quitting his 9-to-6 job to pursue a career in drawing

Fans flooded the comments with jokes suggesting the artist should be 'arrested' over the likeness

Funke Akindele has given fans a good laugh after a follower posted a hand-drawn pencil sketch of the Nollywood star, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

On September 17, the fan shared a side-by-side image on X comparing an actual photograph of Funke Akindele with his own portrait of her, and the results left the internet in stitches.

Funke Akindele responds after fan shares a drawing of her. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Despite his obvious enthusiasm for the artwork, the resemblance left much to be desired.

The fan was apparently so impressed with what he had produced that he jokingly considered making a career change.

"I need to quit my 9 to 6 job and focus on my dream career which is drawing because WHAT!!! This is so amazing… you guys please help me tag Aunty funke Jennifer @funkeakindele," he wrote.

Funke Akindele's witty response

The actress did not let the post go unnoticed. She quote-retweeted it with a short but pointed reply:

"You and who? 😂😂 this is unfair o."

Her reaction was enough to send the comment section into a frenzy, with followers piling on with jokes directed at the aspiring artist.

Funke Akindele is one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, known for her roles as an actress, film producer and content creator.

The lighthearted exchange offered fans a glimpse of her playful side, and proved that even a well-intentioned sketch can become the internet's favourite joke for a day.

Check out Funke Akindele's response and the fan's sketch in the X post below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's response

The responses were swift and merciless in the most entertaining way possible. Several users jokingly suggested the fan deserved legal consequences for what he had done to Funke Akindele's likeness.

@TaIwOr3 commented:

"The Artist need to be arrested @funkeakindele, should we call the police 😂😂😂😂"

@La_dyWEST wrote:

"God abeg Dem suppose arrest him or her 😂😂"

@proffcoin01 added:

"This guy na wicked guy, see wetin e turn aunty funke to 😂😂😂."

@melissa_obah had a word for the artist himself:

"this pesin no like sister Funke o. And I beg don't quit your 9-6 job o because you still need it"

@Basket7454 chimed in:

"Big mummy tell her to meet you in court 😂"

@call_me_bright1 wrote:

"Omo she suppose find you something oh..Even if na 2 years imprisonment 😂😂😂😂"

@oluomo_king agreed:

"We suppose arrest that guy I no recognize you again😂😂."

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele responds to fan’s attempt at drawing her portrait. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele celebrates 49th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood filmmaker Funke Akindele celebrated her 49th birthday with stunning photos and a heartfelt message of gratitude to God.

The actress reflected on her journey through different seasons, lessons, successes and challenges, describing God as her strength and shield.

She also prayed for good health, long life and the grace to continue touching lives, nurturing talents and raising more stars.

Source: Legit.ng