Amb. Tajudeen Olesin, who recently left the APC for the PDP in Kwara State, rejected the APC Governors Forum's stance on political alliances ahead of 2027

Olesin backed the Nyesom Wike-led Rainbow Coalition and argued that parties without presidential candidates are free to back candidates from other platforms

The former APC member challenged APC governors to focus on their governance records rather than policing political alignments

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Kwara State has declared that governors of the ruling party have no authority to determine which political alliances President Bola Tinubu should accept ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Amb. Tajudeen Olesin, who recently defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the remarks while responding to a declaration by the APC Governors Forum. The forum had announced that its members would not back any alliance that could undermine Tinubu's re-election bid, weaken the party, or hurt its candidates.

PDP chieftain speaks on Nyesom Wike vs APC governors Photo Credit: @GovWike, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Olesin defends the Rainbow Coalition

Daily Trust reported that Olesin backed the Nyesom Wike-led Rainbow Coalition and maintained that political actors retain the freedom to form alliances and support candidates outside their own parties. He argued that parties without presidential candidates of their own are entitled to throw their weight behind candidates produced by other platforms, and that there is nothing improper about such arrangements.

Rather than policing political alignments, he challenged APC governors to account for what their administrations had achieved with the resources at their disposal. He said their performance should be measured against concrete issues: poverty reduction, education, healthcare, job creation, infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development and social protection.

Voters, not governors, should decide

On the question of Tinubu's political relationships, Olesin said the President alone should decide which alliances serve his re-election ambitions. He urged governors to instead invest their energy in strengthening APC's party structures and convincing voters through their performance in office.

Olesin said the 2027 contest should ultimately be decided by Nigerians, with political actors presenting their track records and making their case before the electorate.

You can also read the report on X here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has addressed tensions between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng